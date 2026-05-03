F1 standings: Lando Norris wins 2026 Miami Grand Prix sprint; McLaren dominates ahead of Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc

Lando Norris produced a masterclass drive to claim victory in the 2026 Miami Grand Prix Sprint on Saturday (May 2), leading a McLaren one-two ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at the Miami International Autodrome. The reigning world champion started from pole and controlled the 19-lap race from start to finish, securing McLaren’s first win of the season and ending Mercedes’ early dominance in the 2026 campaign.
Norris got a perfect launch off the line and built a gap straight away, never facing any serious pressure. Piastri settled into second while Leclerc capitalised on a slow start from Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, who tumbled from second on the grid to fourth in the opening corners. The 100-kilometre sprint delivered plenty of action behind the leaders, but Norris stayed calm in clean air to take the chequered flag in 29:15.045.
Kimi Antonelli fought hard to recover but found himself under attack from teammate George Russell. The two Mercedes drivers swapped places twice in thrilling wheel-to-wheel action before Russell pulled ahead. Antonelli later received a five-second penalty for exceeding track limits, dropping him from a provisional fourth to sixth. He still picked up three points.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen charged through to fifth after several close battles with Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton. The pair rubbed wheels on the first lap and again mid-race, with Verstappen making a decisive move stick late on to finish just ahead of the penalised Antonelli. Hamilton recovered to seventh for two points.
Alpine’s Pierre Gasly drove a smart race to eighth and the final point, while Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar and Alpine’s Franco Colapinto enjoyed a close scrap over the final laps, finishing ninth and tenth respectively.
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 29:15.045 (8 points)
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – +3.766s (7 points)
3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – +6.251s (6 points)
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – +12.951s (5 points)
5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) – +13.639s (4 points)
6. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – +13.777s (3 points)
7. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – +21.665s (2 points)
8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – +30.525s (1 point)
9. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull Racing) – +35.346s (0 points)
10. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – +36.970s (0 points)
The weekend opened on a sad note with tributes to motorsport legend Alex Zanardi, who passed away during the five-week break. Drivers observed a minute’s silence before the sprint. Earlier drama saw Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg sidelined when his car caught fire on the way to the grid.
McLaren now heads into Saturday afternoon’s full Grand Prix qualifying with real momentum after ending Mercedes’ winning run. Action resumes at 4 PM local time for the all-important qualifying session that will set the grid for Sunday’s main race.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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