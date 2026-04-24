Fact you probably don't know: This battle between two countries lasted shorter than your commute to office

The Anglo-Zanzibar War between the United Kingdom and Zanzibar lasted roughly 38–45 minutes, which is much shorter than your commute to the office. It began over a succession dispute, which resulted in a British naval bombardment of the palace.

When we think of wars, we usually imagine conflicts stretching over months or even years, with prolonged battles, political negotiations, and heavy destruction. History is filled with examples such as the World Wars, which lasted for years and reshaped the global order. However, not every war followed that pattern. Some conflicts were decided within days, and one of the shortest wars in recorded history did not even last an hour.

The Anglo-Zanzibar War of 1896 holds the record for the shortest war ever fought. It was brief, intense, and ended before many people would have even realised it had begun. Yet, despite its short duration, it remains one of the most fascinating military episodes in colonial history.

How did the Anglo-Zanzibar war begin? The roots of the conflict lay in a succession crisis in Zanzibar, then a strategically important island state under strong British influence. Zanzibar was a major trading hub in East Africa, and Britain wanted to maintain control over its political leadership.

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On August 25, 1896, Sultan Hamad bin Thuwaini, who was seen as favorable to British interests, died suddenly. His cousin, Khalid bin Barghash, quickly moved into the palace and declared himself the new sultan without British approval.

This was a direct challenge to British authority. Under an existing agreement, the British had the right to approve the successor to the throne. Instead of accepting Khalid, they supported Hamud bin Mohammed as the rightful ruler.

The British consul delivered an ultimatum: Khalid had to step down and leave the palace by 9 am on August 27. Khalid refused. He gathered around 2,800 men, including palace guards and supporters, and prepared to defend his claim.

How did it end so soon? At exactly 9:02 am on August 27, after the ultimatum expired, British warships in the harbor opened fire on the palace. The bombardment was overwhelming.

The palace, mostly made of wood, quickly caught fire and collapsed under heavy shelling. Zanzibar’s small navy, including the royal yacht Glasgow, was also destroyed. Khalid’s forces were unable to match British military power and suffered heavy losses.

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By around 9:40 am, the palace flag was shot down, signaling surrender. Khalid escaped to the German consulate, and the fighting stopped.

In less than 45 minutes, the war was over. Hamud bin Mohammed was installed as sultan, and British control over Zanzibar was further strengthened.

Other wars fought for short durations While the Anglo-Zanzibar War is the shortest, history has seen several other brief conflicts.

The six-day war in 1967 between Israel and neighboring Arab states lasted only six days but changed the Middle East dramatically. Israel fought against Egypt, Jordan, and Syria, capturing major territories including the Sinai Peninsula, the West Bank, and the Golan Heights.

The Football War between El Salvador and Honduras in 1969 lasted around 100 hours. Though its name came from tensions surrounding football matches, the real causes were immigration disputes and land reform issues.

The Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 lasted just 13 days and resulted in the creation of Bangladesh. It remains one of the shortest full-scale wars in South Asian history.

These examples show that the length of a war does not determine its importance. Some of the shortest conflicts in history have had the biggest political consequences.