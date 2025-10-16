Fans hail reunion of Parks and Recreation co-stars Jim O’Heir and Nick Offerman as latter pulls hilarious prank

Jim O’Heir shared a hilarious video on Instagram this week featuring his Parks and Recreations co-star Nick Offerman as they were coincidentally on the same flight to Indianapolis.

Offerman pranked Jim, who was unaware that they both were sharing the same flight, by making a humorous safety announcement.

Jim O’Heir is surprised by Nick Offerman’s prank As Nick and Jim’s flight was about to land, Offerman went ahead and made a safety announcement over the intercom by acting like his character from the comedy TV show, Ron Swanson.

Sharing the video on the social media platform, Jim wrote, “The video of Nick pranking me on our flight to Indy has surfaced. So great. I love that man.”

Check out the video here:

Nick concluded his funny announcement saying, “If you're traveling out to areas like Muncie and your last name is Gergich, first name Jerry, Larry, Barry or Garry, please behave yourself and travel safely.” (Jerry Gergich is Jim’s character name in Parks and Recreation)

Towards the end of the video, as Offerman heads back to his seat, he says to O'Heir, “Oh hello there.”

Jim even shared a selfie with the We're The Millers actor and wrote in the caption, “Nick and I were on the same flight. I didn’t know that until we were about to land and he got on the speaker and started talking about Jerry, Gary, Larry and Terry Gergich. It was awesome.”

Netizens react The viral video received a thumbs up from several internet users.

One user wrote, “Nick Offerman’s pure giggle could heal the world.”

Another user seemed to be elated about the reunion and wrote, “Yas!! Jerry and Ron were my favorite characters on that show! Love you both!.”

A third person commented, “Nick Offerman had the opportunity to do the funniest thing and he did it.”

“I would absolutely die if I saw the two of you in Indy!!!”, another added.

The cast of Parks and Recreation

Apart from Nick and Jim, other cast members of Parks and Recreation include Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Retta, Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott and Jay Jackson.

FAQs How many seasons are there in Parks and Recreation? In total, there are 7 seasons of Parks and Recreation.

Which character does Jim O’Heir play in Parks and Recreation? Jim O’Heir plays Jerry Gergich in Parks and Recreation.