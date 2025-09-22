Fat Bear Week 2025 begins today: Celebrate Alaska brown bears and sockeye salmon at Katmai

Every autumn, Alaska’s Katmai National Park turns into the stage for one of nature’s most unusual yet beloved contests: Fat Bear Week. This year’s event runs from September 23 to 30, 2025, giving people around the world the chance to vote for the fattest brown bear preparing for winter hibernation.

The online tournament is simple. Each day, two bears face off in a head-to-head matchup. Fans vote at fatbearweek.org between noon and 9 p.m. Eastern Time. The bear with the most votes advances until one is crowned champion on September 30. According to the National Park Service (NPS), the bracket will be revealed on September 22, and only one vote per email is allowed.

The stars of Fat Bear week The competition has created legends over the years. Otis, a four-time winner, remains a fan favorite. Grazer (#128), who won in 2023 and 2024, is back to defend her crown. Other stars include Chunk (#32), Holly (#435, champion in 2019), and the massive 747 “Bear Force One,” who weighs around 1,400 pounds as per Azat TV.

Why getting fat matters But Fat Bear Week is more than fun. It shows the importance of fat for survival. Bears don’t eat or drink during months of hibernation, losing up to a third of their body weight. Ranger Sarah Bruce told USA Today that bears are now in “hyperphagia,” meaning they never feel full and must keep eating.

For female bears, fat is especially important: a fertilized egg will not even implant unless the mother has enough fat reserves.

Salmon, survival, and ecosystem health The event also highlights Katmai’s rich ecosystem. The park has one of the world’s healthiest sockeye salmon runs, which fuels the bears’ growth and sustains the region’s wildlife. This year’s salmon run has been so strong that even big males have been seen playing more than fighting.

A global phenomenon Since its start in 2014, Fat Bear Week has become a global sensation. In 2024, more than one million votes came from over 100 countries. Millions also tune in to the live bearcams on Explore.org, where they can watch the bears fishing and lounging along Brooks River.

As the votes roll in this year, fans will cheer their favorites, from the playful Grazer to the towering Bear Force One. But beyond the entertainment, Fat Bear Week is a reminder of how wildlife, salmon, and people are all connected through conservation.

FAQs Q1: When is Fat Bear Week 2025 and how can I vote? Fat Bear Week runs September 23–30, 2025. Vote daily at fatbearweek.org from 12–9 p.m. ET. One vote per email is allowed.

Q2: Which bears are competing in Fat Bear Week 2025? Favorites include Otis, Grazer (#128), Chunk (#32), Holly (#435), and 747 “Bear Force One.” Some new bears are also in the lineup.