FDA elevates recall of over 6 million Black Sheep eggs to Class I, highest risk level over Salmonella contamination

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this week set the highest risk level for the recall of more than six million eggs from Black Sheep Egg Company. It has now been given the Class I recall, which is its most severe threat level, Health.com reported.

The FDA said several of the eggs tested positive for seven different strains of Salmonella, some of which can cause serious illness. The Class I tag means there is “reasonable probability” that consuming the eggs could lead to “serious adverse health consequences or death”.

What to know? Originally announced on 29 September, the recall has since been expanded. The list now includes:

Free Range Grade A Large Brown Eggs

Free Range Grade AA Large Brown Eggs

Free Range Grade AA Medium Brown Eggs

Free Range Grade AA Large White Eggs

Free Range Grade AA Medium White Eggs

These are the ones named by the FDA so far. The eggs were shipped to retail and wholesale locations in Arkansas and Missouri, as well as to broker and wholesale spots in Mississippi, Texas, California and Indiana.

Cartons affected carry best-by dates from 22 August to 31 October 2025, and use UPC codes 860010568507 or 860010568538.

During the FDA inspection in September, 40 environmental samples returned positive for Salmonella. Seven distinct strains were found among them.

What consumers must do? First: Open your fridge and look. If any eggs match the affected products, toss them or take them back.

Second: Scrub and sanitise any surface, container, or utensil that those eggs came near. The FDA warns about cross-contamination risks.

Third: Be alert for symptoms. Salmonella infection—aka salmonellosis—typically appears 12 to 72 hours after exposure. Watch for diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

If symptoms hit, see a medical professional as soon as possible, especially if you are in a vulnerable group (children, elderly, immunocompromised).

FAQs Why was the recall upgraded to Class I? It was upgraded because there is a reasonable chance the eggs could cause serious illness or death if consumed.

Which egg brands are affected? Eggs from Black Sheep Egg Company under Free Range Grade A and Grade AA lines in brown and white cartons.

Which states received the recalled eggs? Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, California and Indiana.

What symptoms does Salmonella cause? Diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps generally appear within 12–72 hours after exposure.