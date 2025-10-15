Public Health Alert: FDA recalls HAETAE and Roshni cinnamon over dangerous lead levels — ‘Throw away’

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has added new ground cinnamon brands to its list of recalled spices due to the presence of “elevated levels of lead”, the government agency announced on its website. After collecting samples of the products at a retail establishment, the FDA concluded exposure to the cinnamon brands could be “unsafe”.

FDA recalls cinnamon brands The FDA added HAETAE-brand and Roshni-brand ground cinnamon to its “Public Health Alert” list. Since the commodities contain high levels of lead, the government agency has urged consumers to “throw away” the ground cinnamon products.

“The FDA has recommended that the firms voluntarily recall these products, with the exception of the HAETAE-brand cinnamon,” the agency announced on its website, adding it could not reach the brand’s distributor, Haitai Inc., to share its findings and recommend a recall.

FDA warns of potential health effects According to the FDA, consumption of products that contain high levels of lead can lead to adverse health effects, including “elevated levels of lead in the blood.” Kids, in particular, are vulnerable to the harmful effects of lead exposure due to their rapid metabolism and growth. Excessive exposure to lead can cause neurological effects like learning disabilities, lowered IQ, and behavioral difficulties.

Protection against lead effects The FDA states that good nutrition can help protect against lead effects. For the same reason, the agency recommends that consumers regularly eat vegetables, fruits, grains, dairy, and protein foods.

FAQs Why did the FDA recall new brands of ground cinnamon? The FDA recalled the new brands of ground cinnamon because they contained elevated levels of lead.

What are the harmful effects of excessive exposure to lead? Excessive exposure to lead can cause neurological effects like learning disabilities, behavior difficulties, and lowered IQ in kids.

How to protect oneself from the harmful effects of lead? According to the FDA, an adequate diet is essential to fighting the harmful effects of lead. According to the agency, consumers should regularly eat vegetables, fruits, grains, dairy and protein foods.