Cinnamon recall alert: FDA finds high lead levels in 16 brands, asks US consumers to stop use immediately

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled 16 ground cinnamon brands in the US market. According to an official notification, the announcement has been made keeping in mind the health risks that these can cause. The agency has found high concentrations of lead in these brands.

The latest recall is in line with the previous announcement made in September, when the FDA recalled over 12 ground cinnamon brands just weeks ahead of the festive season. According to a People report, these names included Jiva Organic, Asli and Super Brand, among others.

Cinnamon brands recalled by FDA The 16 brands announced in the latest notification by the FDA are an expansion of their previous list. Some of the brands that have been recalled include Roshni, HAETAE, Durra, Wise Wife, El Chilar, SWAD, and Supreme Tradition. According to the authorities, these brands contain lead ranging from 2.03 parts per million (ppm) to 7.68 ppm. The brands were tested by FDA labs for the results. It has been advised that these items could be unsafe for consumption.

A CBS report mentions that the FDA has asked all companies, except HAETAE, to voluntarily recall their products. Ten of these brands have already made recall announcements so far, with more expected to follow.

How dangerous is it to consume lead? Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports, explained to CBS how lead ends up being a part of cinnamon products. Cinnamon is found naturally by drying the inner bark of a specific tree species. Lead can become a part of cinnamon if the tree is taking nutrients from the soil, which is contaminated with industrial byproducts. Moreover, lead exposure can also take place at various stages, such as the process of packaging, storing, or processing, especially at wholesale markets.

Cinnamon is an essential spice during the festive season. To ensure that contaminated products do not end up on kitchen shelves, the FDA is taking all precautionary measures. As per an Independent report citing the agency, long-term exposure to lead can result in adverse health effects. For those who have already been exposed, it is advised to see a healthcare expert.

FAQs 1. Why did the FDA recall ground cinnamon brands? The FDA recalled the brands due to unsafe levels of lead contamination found in them.

2. What brands of cinnamon were recalled? Brands include Roshni, HAETAE, Durra, SWAD, El Chilar, and Supreme Tradition.

3. Is it dangerous to consume cinnamon with lead? Yes, long-term lead exposure can cause serious health problems.