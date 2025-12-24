Federal holiday calendar 2026 explained: When US workers can plan long weekends

With the end of the year almost upon the United States, many Americans are already looking ahead at the 2026 federal holiday schedule to plan time off, travel, and family gatherings. According to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), there are 11 federal holidays in 2026, beginning with New Year’s Day on 1 January and ending with Christmas Day on 25 December.

Most federal employees work a Monday-to-Friday schedule. Under federal law (5 U.S.C. 6103), holidays that fall on weekends are usually observed on a nearby weekday, Friday if the holiday falls on a Saturday, or Monday if it falls on a Sunday, as explained by OPM.

Which 2026 holidays create long weekends? In 2026, only one federal holiday officially falls on a weekend. Independence Day falls on Saturday, 4 July, and will be observed on Friday, 3 July, creating a long weekend for federal employees, according to a report by LMT.

Several other holidays naturally fall on Mondays or Fridays, giving workers built-in three-day weekends. These include Martin Luther King Jr. Day (19 January), Presidents’ Day (16 February), Memorial Day (25 May), Labor Day (7 September), and Columbus Day (12 October), all observed on Mondays. Juneteenth (19 June) and Christmas Day (25 December) both fall on Fridays, extending weekends without the need to use leave.

Holidays that do not offer extended breaks Not every federal holiday leads to a long weekend. Veterans Day, which falls on Wednesday, 11 November, breaks up the workweek. Thanksgiving Day, on Thursday, 26 November, is not officially a long weekend, although many employees choose to take Friday off.

What to know about Christmas Eve closures Christmas Eve is not a regular federal holiday, according to OPM. However, presidents can grant additional leave through executive action. A White House executive order signed by President Donald Trump on 18 December gave federal employees extra time off from duty on 24 December and 26 December 2025, creating a five-day Christmas break.

The 2026 federal holiday calendar provides workers with several opportunities for long weekends, allowing them to plan and schedule their travel plans well in advance.

FAQs Q1. How many federal holidays are there in 2026? There are 11 US federal holidays in 2026, according to the Office of Personnel Management, starting with New Year’s Day on 1 January and ending with Christmas Day on 25 December.

Q2. Which 2026 federal holidays create long weekends? Several holidays in 2026 fall on Mondays or Fridays, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day (observed), Labor Day, Columbus Day, and Christmas Day, creating long weekends for many workers.