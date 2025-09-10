FIFA tickets 2026: Important dates, ticket prices, step-by-step guide to buy World Cup passes and more

The FIFA World Cup 2026, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, is set to be the biggest yet, with 48 teams competing across 16 cities from June 11 to July 19. Here is everything you need to know about buying FIFA World Cup tickets.

Advertisement

2026 FIFA World Cup overview Three nations are set to host the tournament together, for the first time in history. The 2026 World Cup will be played across 16 cities in North America.

The host cities are as follows - United States: Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle.

Canada: Toronto, Vancouver

Mexico: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey

Host nations will play group stages at home, with the US kicking off on June 12 in Inglewood, followed by Seattle (June 19) and back to Inglewood (June 25).

When and how to buy 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets? FIFA’s ticket process for 2026 is structured in three phases, with a cap of four tickets per match per person and 40 total. Here’s how to get yours:

Advertisement

Phase 1: Presale draw (September 10–19, 2025) Starting September 10, 2025, at 11 AM ET, fans 18+ with a FIFA ID and Visa cardholders can enter the presale draw on FIFA.com. Register by September 19 at 11 AM ET.

Notably, randomly selected applicants will be notified from September 29 and assigned purchase slots starting October 1. All 104 matches will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, but slots don’t guarantee tickets.

Phase 2: Early ticket draw (October 27–31, 2025) From late October, apply during the October 27–31 window. Successful fans, chosen randomly, will get purchase slots from mid-November to early December.

Phase 3: Random selection draw (Post-December 5, 2025) After the December 5 group draw in Washington DC, apply for specific matches. The remaining tickets will go on sale closer to the tournament, so they are first-come, first-served.

Advertisement

FIFA’s official resale platform will be launching soon and it will ensure safe transactions per local laws. Hospitality tickets for select venues are already available. Check FIFA’s official site for premium packages.

Also Read | Donald Trump announces Kennedy Center as 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw venue

2026 World Cup ticket prices Dynamic pricing debuts in 2026, adjusting costs based on demand.

Group stage tickets start at $60, with the final reaching $6,730. This compares to $25–$475 in 1994 (USA) and $69–$1,607 in 2022 (Qatar). Budget accordingly, as high-demand games may climb fast.

Tips for buying FIFA World Cup tickets Register early: Create a FIFA account at FIFA.com and verify details.

Stay informed: Follow FIFA’s official channels for updates.

Avoid scams: Use only FIFA’s platform or resale portal.

Plan travel: International fans should check visa requirements and stadium policies.