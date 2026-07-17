FIFA World Cup 1958 final jersey worn by Brazil legend Pele sells for a whopping $4.9 million at auction

Brazil football legend Pele's jersey worn during the 1958 FIFA World Cup final is in the limelight since it sold for $4.9 million at an auction, Reuters reported citing Sotheby's statement. The sale of the iconic No 10 shirt made it the most valuable piece of memorabilia associated with the veteran footballer.

The quintessential jersey was worn by 17-year-old Pele when Brazil defeated hosts Sweden in Stockholm with 5-2 score to claim their first FIFA World Cup title in 1958. The auction saw 10 bids from over five bidders, making it the second-most expensive football shirt ever auctioned.

Which is the most expensive FIFA World Cup jersey ever actioned Diego Maradona's Argentina jersey continues to hold the title of the most expensive football jersey ever actioned, which was sold for $9.3 million in 2022, the auction house said. Diego Maradona's jersey is noted for its historical significance as the player scored the famous "Hand of God" goal in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England.

According to AP report, Pele had gifted the handmade shirt after the final to his roommate and teammate, Dida. The jersey had since been with Dida’s family for decades until it was taken over by a Brazilian museum. Eventually, it was acquired in 2004. Earlier this month, it was exhibited at the Sotheby's Breuer building in New York during a press preview. The jersey was put to auction as part of the “Summer Season at the Breuer”.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Lionel Messi gives fitting reply to critics as ARG reach final

Edson Arantes do Nascimento — aka Pele — scored twice in the 1958 final, remains the youngest player ever to score in a FIFA World Cup final. The newly auctioned jersey was previously sold at auction in 2004 for GBP 70,505, as per Sotheby's. The forward player, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in history and is considered the most successful sports figures of the 20th century, passed away in 2022 at the age of 82 following a battle with cancer.

The professional Brazilian footballer won the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970 editions. A source of inspiration for budding footballers, he is known for the most FIFA World Cup wins by a single player.