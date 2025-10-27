FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets: All about early ticket lottery, prices, fixtures and more

FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets: FIFA opened its Early Ticket Draw entry period on Monday, 27 October, marking the start of the second opportunity to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 single-match tickets, FOX News reported.
It started at 11 AM ET on Monday, while fans can purchase single-game tickets through a lottery system on FIFA’s ticketing portal until 11 AM ET on Friday, 31 October.
“Don't miss out on your opportunity to enter the Early Ticket Draw to purchase,” read a post on FIFA’s official account on X (formerly Twitter). “Registration for the Early Ticket Draw starts on October 27th”.
All 104 games at 16 locations are covered by the lottery. The governing body will choose candidates at random and provide them with a “dedicated time slot” to buy tickets, as per FOX. This lottery is FIFA's second ticket offering that allows for single-match purchases, and its third overall.
Premium tickets for the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, start at $6,730, while the cheapest ticket starts at $2,030. FIFA defended its pricing earlier this month, asserting that market demand determines ticket value and that dynamic pricing is customary practice.
Thursday, 11 June 2026
Match 1 - Group A (Mexico #1) – Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
Match 2 – Group A - Estadio Guadalajara
Friday, 12 June 2026
Match 3 - Group B (Canada #1) – Toronto Stadium
Match 4 - Group D (USA #1) – Los Angeles Stadium
Saturday, 13 June 2026
Match 5 – Group C - Boston Stadium
Match 6 – Group D - BC Place, Vancouver
Match 7 – Group C - New York New Jersey Stadium
Match 8 – Group B - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Sunday, 14 June 2026
Match 9 – Group E - Philadelphia Stadium
Match 10 – Group E - Houston Stadium
Match 11 – Group F - Dallas Stadium
Match 12 – Group F - Estadio Monterrey
Monday, 15 June 2026
Match 13 – Group H - Miami Stadium
Match 14 – Group H - Atlanta Stadium
Match 15 – Group G - Los Angeles Stadium
Match 16 – Group G - Seattle Stadium
Tuesday, 16 June 2026
Match 17 – Group I - New York New Jersey Stadium
Match 18 – Group I - Boston Stadium
Match 19 – Group J - Kansas City Stadium
Match 20 – Group J - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Wednesday, 17 June 2026
Match 21 – Group L - Toronto Stadium
Match 22 – Group L - Dallas Stadium
Match 23 – Group K - Houston Stadium
Match 24 – Group K - Estadio Azteca Mexico City
Thursday, 18 June 2026
Match 25 – Group A - Atlanta Stadium
Match 26 – Group B - Los Angeles Stadium
Match 27 - Group B - (Canada #2) – BC Place Vancouver
Match 28 - Group A - (Mexico #2) – Estadio Guadalajara
Friday, 19 June 2026
Match 29 – Group C - Philadelphia Stadium
Match 30 – Group C - Boston Stadium
Match 31 – Group D - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Match 32 - Group D (USA #2) – Seattle Stadium
Saturday, 20 June 2026
Match 33 – Group E - Toronto Stadium
Match 34 – Group E - Kansas City Stadium
Match 35 – Group F - Houston Stadium
Match 36 – Group F - Estadio Monterrey
Sunday, 21 June 2026
Match 37 – Group H - Miami Stadium
Match 38 – Group H - Atlanta Stadium
Match 39 – Group G - Los Angeles Stadium
Match 40 – Group G - BC Place Vancouver
Monday, 22 June 2026
Match 41 – Group I - New York New Jersey Stadium
Match 42 – Group I - Philadelphia Stadium
Match 43 – Group J - Dallas Stadium
Match 44 – Group J - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Tuesday, 23 June 2026
Match 45 – Group L - Boston Stadium
Match 46 – Group L - Toronto Stadium
Match 47 – Group K - Houston Stadium
Match 48 – Group K - Estadio Guadalajara
Wednesday, 24 June 2026
Match 49 – Group C - Miami Stadium
Match 50 – Group C - Atlanta Stadium
Match 51 - Group B (Canada #3) – BC Place Vancouver
Match 52 – Group B - Seattle Stadium
Match 53 - Group A - (Mexico #3) – Estadio Azteca Mexico City
Match 54 – Group A - Estadio Monterrey
Thursday, 25 June 2026
Match 55 – Group E - Philadelphia Stadium
Match 56 – Group E - New York New Jersey Stadium
Match 57 – Group F - Dallas Stadium
Match 58 – Group F - Kansas City Stadium
Match 59 - Group D - (USA #3) – Los Angeles Stadium Match
60 – Group D - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Friday, 26 June 2026
Match 61 – Group I - Boston Stadium
Match 62 – Group I - Toronto Stadium Match
63 – Group G - Seattle Stadium
Match 64 – Group G - BC Place Vancouver
Match 65 – Group H - Houston Stadium
Match 66 – Group H - Estadio Guadalajara
Saturday, 27 June 2026
Match 67 – Group L - New York New Jersey Stadium
Match 68 – Group L - Philadelphia Stadium
Match 69 – Group J - Kansas City Stadium
Match 70 – Group J - Dallas Stadium
Match 71 – Group K - Miami Stadium
Match 72 – Group K - Atlanta Stadium
The first FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be played on 11 June 2026.
The current FIFA president is Giovanni Vincenzo Infantino.
In total, there will be 104 games played under the FIFA World Cup 2026.
