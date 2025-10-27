FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets: All about early ticket lottery, prices, fixtures and more

FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets: FIFA opened its Early Ticket Draw entry period on Monday, 27 October, marking the start of the second opportunity to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 single-match tickets, FOX News reported.

It started at 11 AM ET on Monday, while fans can purchase single-game tickets through a lottery system on FIFA’s ticketing portal until 11 AM ET on Friday, 31 October.

Registration for World Cup Tickets 2026 “Don't miss out on your opportunity to enter the Early Ticket Draw to purchase,” read a post on FIFA’s official account on X (formerly Twitter). “Registration for the Early Ticket Draw starts on October 27th”.

All 104 games at 16 locations are covered by the lottery. The governing body will choose candidates at random and provide them with a “dedicated time slot” to buy tickets, as per FOX. This lottery is FIFA's second ticket offering that allows for single-match purchases, and its third overall.

Ticket price for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final Premium tickets for the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, start at $6,730, while the cheapest ticket starts at $2,030. FIFA defended its pricing earlier this month, asserting that market demand determines ticket value and that dynamic pricing is customary practice.

Fixtures for FIFA World Cup 26 Group Stage Thursday, 11 June 2026

Match 1 - Group A (Mexico #1) – Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Match 2 – Group A - Estadio Guadalajara

Friday, 12 June 2026

Match 3 - Group B (Canada #1) – Toronto Stadium

Match 4 - Group D (USA #1) – Los Angeles Stadium

Saturday, 13 June 2026

Match 5 – Group C - Boston Stadium

Match 6 – Group D - BC Place, Vancouver

Match 7 – Group C - New York New Jersey Stadium

Match 8 – Group B - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Sunday, 14 June 2026

Match 9 – Group E - Philadelphia Stadium

Match 10 – Group E - Houston Stadium

Match 11 – Group F - Dallas Stadium

Match 12 – Group F - Estadio Monterrey

Monday, 15 June 2026

Match 13 – Group H - Miami Stadium

Match 14 – Group H - Atlanta Stadium

Match 15 – Group G - Los Angeles Stadium

Match 16 – Group G - Seattle Stadium

Tuesday, 16 June 2026

Match 17 – Group I - New York New Jersey Stadium

Match 18 – Group I - Boston Stadium

Match 19 – Group J - Kansas City Stadium

Match 20 – Group J - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Wednesday, 17 June 2026

Match 21 – Group L - Toronto Stadium

Match 22 – Group L - Dallas Stadium

Match 23 – Group K - Houston Stadium

Match 24 – Group K - Estadio Azteca Mexico City

Thursday, 18 June 2026

Match 25 – Group A - Atlanta Stadium

Match 26 – Group B - Los Angeles Stadium

Match 27 - Group B - (Canada #2) – BC Place Vancouver

Match 28 - Group A - (Mexico #2) – Estadio Guadalajara

Friday, 19 June 2026

Match 29 – Group C - Philadelphia Stadium

Match 30 – Group C - Boston Stadium

Match 31 – Group D - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Match 32 - Group D (USA #2) – Seattle Stadium

Saturday, 20 June 2026

Match 33 – Group E - Toronto Stadium

Match 34 – Group E - Kansas City Stadium

Match 35 – Group F - Houston Stadium

Match 36 – Group F - Estadio Monterrey

Sunday, 21 June 2026

Match 37 – Group H - Miami Stadium

Match 38 – Group H - Atlanta Stadium

Match 39 – Group G - Los Angeles Stadium

Match 40 – Group G - BC Place Vancouver

Monday, 22 June 2026

Match 41 – Group I - New York New Jersey Stadium

Match 42 – Group I - Philadelphia Stadium

Match 43 – Group J - Dallas Stadium

Match 44 – Group J - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Tuesday, 23 June 2026

Match 45 – Group L - Boston Stadium

Match 46 – Group L - Toronto Stadium

Match 47 – Group K - Houston Stadium

Match 48 – Group K - Estadio Guadalajara

Wednesday, 24 June 2026

Match 49 – Group C - Miami Stadium

Match 50 – Group C - Atlanta Stadium

Match 51 - Group B (Canada #3) – BC Place Vancouver

Match 52 – Group B - Seattle Stadium

Match 53 - Group A - (Mexico #3) – Estadio Azteca Mexico City

Match 54 – Group A - Estadio Monterrey

Thursday, 25 June 2026

Match 55 – Group E - Philadelphia Stadium

Match 56 – Group E - New York New Jersey Stadium

Match 57 – Group F - Dallas Stadium

Match 58 – Group F - Kansas City Stadium

Match 59 - Group D - (USA #3) – Los Angeles Stadium Match

60 – Group D - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Friday, 26 June 2026

Match 61 – Group I - Boston Stadium

Match 62 – Group I - Toronto Stadium Match

63 – Group G - Seattle Stadium

Match 64 – Group G - BC Place Vancouver

Match 65 – Group H - Houston Stadium

Match 66 – Group H - Estadio Guadalajara

Saturday, 27 June 2026

Match 67 – Group L - New York New Jersey Stadium

Match 68 – Group L - Philadelphia Stadium

Match 69 – Group J - Kansas City Stadium

Match 70 – Group J - Dallas Stadium

Match 71 – Group K - Miami Stadium

Match 72 – Group K - Atlanta Stadium

FAQs When is the first FIFA World Cup 2026 match? The first FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be played on 11 June 2026.

Who is the current FIFA president? The current FIFA president is Giovanni Vincenzo Infantino.