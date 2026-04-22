2026 FIFA World Cup tickets: Last-minute sales reopen for all 104 matches just 50 days before kick-off

FIFA has reopened its last-minute ticket sales phase with just 50 days remaining until the 2026 World Cup. Starting Wednesday, fans can buy seats for every one of the tournament’s 104 matches on a simple first-come, first-served basis. This is the final big window for supporters who still dream of watching the world’s biggest football event live.
The new phase brings back tickets across categories 1 to 3 plus front-row seats, depending on each match. “At the start of sale, tickets will be available across categories 1 to 3 and the front-row seat categories, depending on the match,” FIFA said.
More tickets will keep dropping on an ongoing basis right up until the final on Sunday, 19 July (subject to availability). Sales open at 11:00 AM ET (15:00 GMT) through FIFA’s official ticket portal.
Head straight to FIFA’s official website once sales open. Because it’s first-come, first-served, quick action is essential. New tickets will continue to appear until match day, giving late planners one last realistic shot at being part of football history.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will begin on 11 June 2026 and end with the final on 19 July 2026. This is the first World Cup co-hosted by three nations, the United States, Mexico, and Canada, and the first expanded edition with 48 teams. Matches will unfold at 16 world-class venues spread across 11 US cities, three Mexican cities, and two Canadian cities.
FIFA says more than five million tickets have already been snapped up out of a total expected haul of just over six million. That strong demand proves how much excitement the expanded tournament has created worldwide.
Despite high sales, ticket costs have faced backlash. Last month, a group of US lawmakers called on FIFA to reduce prices, claiming the use of dynamic pricing has turned the World Cup into an “exclusionary enterprise” that leaves ordinary fans behind.
FIFA has introduced $60 “Supporter Entry Tier” tickets to help. These affordable options make up 10% of allocations for fans of qualified teams. The governing body also uses variable pricing, adjusting costs after reviewing demand and availability, rather than fully automatic changes. This approach was applied in earlier sales phases and returns for the last-minute window.