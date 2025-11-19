All on Sophie Turner’s heist thriller Steal: First look, cast, plot, premiere date and more

Prime Video dropped first-look images from the heist thriller Steal, which stars Sophie Turner, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, and Archie Madekwe in the leading roles. All six episodes of the series, directed by Sam Miller and Hettie Macdonald, will premiere on the streaming platform on 21 January 2026 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Steal: First look Prime Video posted the first-look images on Instagram. “Your first look at the new series Steal, starring Sophie Turner, Archie Madekwe, and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd. Coming soon to Prime Video,” they wrote. The photos depict a corporate environment, and Turner (Zara) appears contemplative in her formals.

In one of the photos, Turner and Archie Madekwe (Luke) appear to have been taken hostage since their hands are up. On the other hand, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, who plays DCI Rhys, is investigating a scene at a warehouse.

What is Steal about? Zara, played by Sophie Turner, works at a pension fund investment company called Lochmill Capital. One day, “a gang of violent thieves” breaks into Lochmill Capital and forces Zara and her best mate Luke (Archie Madekwe) to “execute their demands”.

Soon, DCI Rhys (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) leads an investigation to find out “who would steal billions of pounds of ordinary people’s pensions”, as per the press release.

Steal: Cast and crew While Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner plays Zara, Archie Madekwe, who was the protagonist in Gran Turismo, plays Luke. Meanwhile, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd has been cast as DCI Rhys. Greg Brenman and Rebecca de Souza have executive-produced the series, while Nuala O'Leary has served as the producer.

Where to watch Steal Steal will be released on Prime Video on 21 January 2026 in more than 240 territories and countries.

