Flash flood warnings in parts of Central Florida as severe flooding wreaks havoc across region

On Sunday night, a flash flood warning was issued for affected areas in the Central Florida region. According to the New York Times, the region received a rainfall of around 18 inches in a short span of time. Forecasters called the storm and floods a dangerous situation. The National Weather Service issued flash flood emergencies in two cities in Lake County, Mount Dora and Eustis.

Flash flood warnings were also issued in nearby Brevard County. The area received around 13 inches of rainfall. There were predictions of slow-moving showers and heavy rainfall in the region. As per Megan Tollefson, Meteorologist, National Weather Service, Melbourne, the amount of rainfall received in the region is definitely not normal and is a ‘Pretty big event’.

Warnings in Mount Dora and Eustis More than 13 inches of rain have fallen in parts of Lake County, including cities like Mount Dora, Tavares, and Eustis, as per FOX35. As a result, many roads in the region, like Limit Avenue at Donnelly Street, East Crooked Lake Drive at Country Club Boulevard, and Wolf Branch Road, are closed in Mount Dora. While some roads were washed away by heavy rains, two sinkholes were also spotted near East Crooked Lake Drive and Country Club Drive in Eustis, which is a city with a population of around 25,000.

In Titusville, a small city with a population of 50,000, the Titusville Fire Department reported complaints regarding water seeping through houses. In both cities, citizens were advised to stay off the roads. In Mount Dora, people were asked to boil water before drinking it for extra precaution due to a water line break, which appeared to have been caused by the rain.

Lake County schools to open on Monday Schools will now open on Monday, 27 October, according to a notice released by authorities in the Lake County region. “Schools are open today. Buses will be on the roads, but may be delayed. We are following normal operation procedures with minor adjustments on some campuses. We realize that some roadways remain damaged. Parents, if your child cannot make it to school safely, the absence will be excused,” read the notice.

Warnings were issued in many other cities, and people were advised to stay in safe areas. Flood advisories have been issued in Orange, Lake, and Seminole Counties.

