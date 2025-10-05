Florida minimum wage rises: What employers and workers need to keep in mind as new rate comes into effect

Florida has increased its minimum wage. Workers are making $14 an hour instead of $13 due to a change in law that came into effect on September 30. Tipped workers will get a base pay of $10.98 an hour instead of $9.98. With tips added, their total pay must be at least $14 an hour, as per the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. If tips do not reach $14, the employer must add enough money to get to that amount.

Why are wages going up? The pay bump follows Florida voters giving the green light to a change in 2020. According to the law, Florida's minimum wage must increase annually until it hits $15. Higher living expenses for utilities, food, and housing are also reflected in the increase.

In order to give tipped workers a more consistent income regardless of fluctuations in their tips, base pay should be increased.

According to a National Low Income Housing Coalition report, People in Florida must earn a minimum wage of $37.27 an hour to afford an average two-bedroom apartment without spending over 30 percent of their income on housing alone.

New wage rates for employees in 2025 Employers must check that tipped workers are paid at least the minimum wage i.e. $14, when tips are added. If tips do not bring their pay up to the new rate, the employer must add money to cover the difference.

What employers and workers should do Employers need to update workplace signs, check payroll systems, and explain salary calculations to staff. Workers should look at their pay slips and keep track of their tips to show they are getting the new legal rate. If their wages are less than the minimum hourly rate, they need to file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office, as per the Orlando Weekly.

FAQs Q1: What is Florida’s minimum wage now? It is $14 per hour for non-tipped workers.

Q2: How much do tipped workers earn? They get $10.98 per hour in base pay, and total pay with tips must reach $14 an hour.