End of an era: Florida-based 80-year-old Hitchcock’s Markets chain to close all 10 stores — What's next for employees?

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ nearly 80 years of serving the communities of North Central Florida, Hitchcock’s Markets, a family-founded grocery and pharmacy chain, is going to shut all of its 10 stores. The announcement was made in early October 2025 when the stores started putting up signs that thanked customers for their loyalty and announced clearance sales of up to 30 per cent.

Hitchcock’s Markets, which was established in 1945, has been a local institution that people in small towns could count on to get fresh and reasonably priced groceries. The stores located in small towns like Alachua, Newberry, Williston, Jasper, and Keystone Heights have been the few local options for residents of rural areas. WCJB TV20 News reported that some locations will be acquired by large chains such as Winn-Dixie. But not all handovers have been completed yet.

Hitchcock's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Markets closure: Why the timing matters Hitchcock's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Markets' closing is a big loss for rural areas where the majority of people do not have easy access to reasonably priced food. Such places are usually referred to as "food deserts," which implies the absence of supermarkets or produce suppliers within a convenient distance, The Street reported. When a store like Hitchcock's is closed down, people might have to travel 20 to 30 minutes or even more to get to the closest grocery outlet.

This situation could influence affordability and health in the long run. Lack of local stores makes food prices go up, and people turn to convenience stores or fast food for their meals. This, in turn, may result in higher rates of obesity, heart disease, and diabetes.

What’s next for the stores and employees? Hitchcock's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is looking at the option of selling or converting its stores to other grocery brands, but few details have been confirmed. The Main Street Daily News that the sale of the Newberry location has been completed, while the rest of the stores are still in talks. Employees in multiple branches have communicated that they do not know what will happen to them, as it has not been decided if the new owners will keep the current staff.

Hitchcock's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has not filed for bankruptcy.

FAQs Why is Hitchcock’s Markets closing all stores? The company announced plans to sell all 10 store locations across North Central Florida. Exact reasons were not publicly detailed, but vendor issues and an ownership change were reported.

When will the closures take effect? Closures are expected to occur by the end of October 2025, with some stores already holding clearance sales.