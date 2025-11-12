Food influencer Michael Duarte aka 'FoodWithBearHands' dies in accident; Here's what we know

California-based creator, food influencer Michael Duarte passed away on 8 November, reported TMZ. The news of his death arrives three days after his 9th wedding anniversary.

Food influencer Michael Duarte dies “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our valued client and dear friend, Michael Duarte,” his talent agency, Alooma Media Group, wrote on Instagram, confirming his death.

“He was a true & loyal partner, a trusted collaborator, and above all, a remarkable person. His passion, professionalism, and creativity left a lasting mark not only on our team but on everyone who had the privilege of working with him.”

Michael Duarte's cause of death While not much has been revealed as his cause of death, a GoFundMe page mentioned that the influencer "passed away in a horrible incident." He was reportedly travelling with his family to Texas.

Who was Michael Duarte Duarte enjoyed popularity on social media with a combined following of over 2 million on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube. He was best known for his cooking videos, sharing delicious recipes of his BBQ and grilling hacks.

Talking about him, his agency also added, “Beyond his professional accomplishments, Michael was a devoted husband to his wife Jessica, a loving father to his daughter, brother and a loyal friend to so many around the world. His warmth, kindness, and generosity were felt in every interaction, and he had a way of making everyone around him feel valued and inspired.”

“Michael's passing is a tremendous loss to all who knew him. His legacy of integrity, compassion, and dedication will continue to live on through the lives he touched. From all of us at Alooma, our hearts go out to Jessica, their daughter, and everyone who is mourning this loss. Michael will be deeply missed but never forgotten."

The food influencer is survived by his wife Jessica, and their daughter Oakley.

Reportedly, a GoFundMe page has been established to support Duarte's family after his death.