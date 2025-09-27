Food scare in Miami school: Five students hospitalized after adverse reactions

As many as five students of the Pinecrest Glades Academy in Miami were taken to the hospital on Friday, September 26, after something they ate caused them to fall ill. These kids were in the age group 14-16, CBS reported.

The matter is now being investigated by the law enforcement agencies, including the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. However, interviews with the kids have been deferred till the time they are in a better condition.

Timeline of the incident On Friday, one of the students at the Pinecrest Glades Academy shared a food item with several other kids at the school. These students started experiencing what the school administration described as “adverse reactions.”

The five teenagers were rushed to a local medical facility after the authorities contacted the police at around 10 AM local time, according to The Independent. The cause behind the health emergency and the exact food item the students consumed is yet to be identified.

“This matter is also under investigation by law enforcement. Please rest assured that we are taking every necessary step to address this unfortunate situation and to ensure the continued safety of our students,” the statement further read.

Future course of action The school, a K-12 charter institution, has also asked parents to educate their children about the need to be cautious in the future.

“We ask that you take a moment to remind your children of the seriousness of their actions. What may seem like a simple choice can carry very severe consequences, including potential criminal charges and school-related disciplinary measures,” the school’s official statement read.

