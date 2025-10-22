Foodynamics recalls pet treats in Wisconsin, New York, and Florida over Salmonella contamination risk

A Wisconsin pet food company has announced a voluntary recall of certain freeze-dried pet treats after tests revealed possible salmonella contamination. Foodynamics, based in Wales, Wisconsin, confirmed that several lots of products under four different brand names, Raw Dog Barkery, BellePepper Cats, Kanu Pets, and What’s In the Bowl, are being recalled from shelves.

FDA recalls pet food The company decided after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found traces of Salmonella during a routine inspection. Although no illnesses have been reported so far in pets or humans, the company said it decided to act out of caution to protect both animals and their owners.

According to the FDA, the recalled treats were distributed through UPS to a small number of stores and consumers in Wisconsin, New York, and Florida. Only eight packages were confirmed to have reached consumers. Still, pet owners who purchased the products are being asked to stop feeding them to their pets immediately and return them for a refund.

Recall affects the following specific items: Raw Dog Barkery: 16-ounce packs of “Whole Chicken Hearts,” Lot #030527, sold in Wisconsin.

What’s In The Bowl: 3-ounce and 16-ounce packs of “Whole Chicken Hearts,” Lot #030527, sold in Delafield, Wisconsin.

BellePepper Cats: 3-ounce packs of “Freeze Dried Chicken Heart Slices,” Lot #031627, and sample treats Lot #121426 and #011526, sold in New York.

Kanu Pets: 3-ounce packs of “Freeze Dried Chicken Heart Raw Treats,” Lot #031627, sold in Florida.

The company has temporarily stopped production and distribution while it investigates the source of the contamination with the FDA.

While salmonella infections are not very common in pets, they can cause symptoms such as vomiting, fever, diarrhea, and loss of appetite. In some cases, infected pets may not show symptoms but can still spread the bacteria through their saliva or waste, which could pose a risk to humans.

For humans, Salmonella can cause nausea, abdominal cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea. People handling these treats are advised to wash their hands thoroughly and sanitize any surfaces that may have come into contact with them.

Foodynamics encouraged pet owners to dispose of the recalled treats securely, making sure children and other animals cannot reach them. Customers can return the products to the store for a full refund.

FAQs 1. Which company issued the recall? Foodynamics, a Wisconsin-based firm, issued the recall voluntarily after FDA testing.

2. What brands are affected? Raw Dog Barkery, BellePepper Cats, Kanu Pets, and What’s In The Bowl treats are included.

3. Why were the products recalled? Routine FDA sampling detected traces of salmonella bacteria in certain product lots.