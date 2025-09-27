Former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant Tyra Spaulding, 26, found hanging at home; suicide suspected

Former Miss Universe Jamaica contestant, Tyra Spaulding, 26, was found dead in her apartment on Tuesday, September 23. Police describe her death as an apparent suicide and have not revealed any further details on the case, People magazine reported.

Advertisement

Tyra Spaulding had previously competed in the Miss Universe Jamaica pageant in 2023 and was known for her openness about mental health struggles on social media.

What happened to Tyra Spaulding? The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) confirmed that Spaulding was discovered by relatives, hanging in her bedroom, The Gleaner reported.

The Miss Universe Jamaica organization paid a public tribute for Spaulding. “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of the beautiful Tyra Spaulding. She was a radiant soul and an amazing human being,” the post read.

“Her light, grace, beauty and kind spirit touched every life she encountered. We at the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization keep Tyra’s family, friends, and loved ones in our heartfelt prayers as we celebrate the beautiful life she shared with us,” it added.

Advertisement

Tyra Spaulding mental health struggles Also Read: Boeing agrees to pay $50,000 to settle lawsuit over 2024 suicide of whistle blower: What we know

Spaulding had been documenting her mental health battle on YouTube in the months leading up to her death. In one video, uploaded on August 31, she revealed that she had resigned from her job. She then called it “a terrible decision because my mental health just plummeted.” She added, “I was at the point where I made a plan to kill myself, so anybody on air, considering, just don’t, don’t do it.”

Advertisement

In another video (September 5), Spaulding said, “I’m fighting for my life over here. I feel like I need to go out and do something because my mind is trying to kill me. And if I do nothing, I am going to die”.

Advertisement

She added that she was having suicidal thoughts “every day” and spoke about feeling overwhelmed while trying to build a sustainable future.

FAQs Who was Tyra Spaulding? She was a 2023 Miss Universe Jamaica contestant and content creator.

How did Tyra Spaulding die? She was found dead at her apartment on September 23 in a suspected suicide.