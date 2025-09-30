Former NFL star Jay Cutler held for DUI in Tennessee: All about his $30 million net worth and family life

Jay Cutler, 42, has hit the headlines again after a misdemeanor DUI case in Tennessee. He has currently begun serving his four-day jail sentence in Franklin and was booked into Williamson County Jail on Monday morning, the New York Post reported.

According to NYP, Cutler took a plea deal, and in exchange for it, Williamson County prosecutors dismissed the weapons charges the former NFL star was facing. However, for many fans, he is still remembered as a strong-armed NFL quarterback.

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, drafted with the 11th overall pick by the Denver Broncos in 2006, Cutler quickly rose as one of the promising talents in the league. He spent three seasons there before being traded to the Chicago Bears, with whom he stayed for eight seasons, passing his franchise records in passing yards and touchdowns. After his retirement for a short period in 2017, he returned for a season with the Miami Dolphins.

During a period spanning 12 seasons, Cutler saw himself throwing for 35,000 yards or more and 227 touchdowns and earned another $120 million as his salary, to say the least. He was reportedly the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in 2014, earning $22.5 million within a single season.

Jay Cutler’s net worth today The Celebrity Net Worth report stated that despite his massive career earnings, Cutler’s fortune was significantly reduced after his divorce from reality TV star Kristin Cavallari in 2020. His current net worth is estimated at $30 million.

According to the report, Cutler had also invested in real estate, though some proved to be costly. In 2012, he and Cavallari purchased a Nashville mansion for $5.3 million, but later sold it at a huge loss for $3.7 million in 2020. They also owned an Illinois property, which was sold below its purchase price.

Despite it all, Cutler retained considerable wealth from his NFL contracts, endorsements, and investments.

Family life with Kristin Cavallari According to People, Cutler married television personality Kristin Cavallari in 2013. The couple had three children: Camden (born 2012), Jaxon (born 2014), and Saylor (born 2015).

However, the couple ended up divorcing after seven years in April 2020. The split was publicized, with disputed finances continuing even years later. In spite of the tensions between the former couple, they do, in fact, share parenting responsibilities for the children.

Life beyond the NFL After retirement, Cutler pursued a brief television commentary career before giving broadcasting up altogether. He has appeared as a guest on Cavallari's former reality show, Very Cavallari.

Though controversies have followed him, including his most recent DUI conviction, Cutler's lasting legacy is that of his NFL career, his financial ups and downs, and his status as a father of three.

FAQs Q: What is Jay Cutler’s net worth in 2025? A: Jay Cutler’s current net worth is estimated at $30 million.

Q: How much did Jay Cutler earn in his NFL career? A: He earned around $120 million in salary, plus additional endorsement income.