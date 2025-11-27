Fortnite down! Thousands locked out; Epic Games scrambles to fix

Fortnite experienced technical outages on Wednesday (November 26). Players across North America and beyond reported sudden login failures and server connection issues. According to DownDetector, more than 5,500 users had reported problems shortly after 12:40 p.m., indicating a rapid surge in complaints.

Epic Games confirms the issue At 12:51 p.m., the official Fortnite Status account on X confirmed the problem, stating:

“We’re aware of players being unable to login to Fortnite. Our team is investigating the issue and we'll follow up once the issue has been resolved.”

Login failures Gamers encountered immediate authentication errors when attempting to log in, with the system unable to connect to Epic Games servers. The outage affected all platforms—PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Breakdown for those who got in Even players who managed to sign in reported a second wave of issues. Matchmaking systems failed repeatedly, leaving users stuck in queues or met with error messages stating that game servers could not be reached. These failures effectively prevented most players from entering any matches.

Outage hits ahead of holiday weekend The timing of the outage frustrated many fans, with the Thanksgiving holiday weekend approaching—typically a high-traffic period for Fortnite. Many players had planned to log in for seasonal events.