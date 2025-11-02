Fortnite downtime begins for update 38.00: Here’s when Springfield and Simpsons skins arrive

Fortnite players are in for a long wait today as Epic Games temporarily shuts down servers ahead of the launch of its much-anticipated Simpsons season. The downtime began shortly after the end-of-season event titled “Welcome Our Alien Overlords,” which concluded earlier on Friday.

The new season update, officially titled version 38.00, will introduce a Springfield-themed map, a special Simpsons Battle Pass, and several gameplay changes across all platforms - including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android devices.

Server downtime begins after end-of-season event Epic Games confirmed that Fortnite servers were taken offline at 3:30 pm UTC (11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT) immediately after the live event wrapped up. The announcement was shared through Fortnite’s official X account, notifying players that the game would remain unavailable during the rollout of the v38.00 update.

“Following the Welcome Our Alien Overlords live event tomorrow at 11 AM ET, Fortnite will go into downtime at 11:30 AM ET (3:30 PM UTC). The v38.00 update drops later the same day, taking us to Springfield,” the developer’s post read.

Maintenance expected to last around five hours According to Epic’s maintenance schedule, downtime is expected to last around five hours. If there are no delays, servers should be back online by 4 pm EDT, allowing players to explore the new Springfield map and unlock the Simpsons crossover content.

The update marks one of the game’s most talked-about collaborations in recent memory, following previous tie-ins with franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, and Dragon Ball Z.

What to expect from Fortnite’s Simpsons collaboration The Simpsons update will introduce character skins featuring Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa, as well as themed locations inspired by the animated series - including the Qwik-E-Mart and Moe’s Tavern. Epic Games is also said to have added several limited-time quests tied to Springfield events, per Gamespot.

When will Fortnite servers be back online? If everything goes as planned, players can expect Fortnite servers to be back online late afternoon local time. However, Epic Games has warned that maintenance windows may extend depending on the rollout’s stability.

FAQs Why are Fortnite servers down today? Fortnite servers are offline for scheduled maintenance to deploy update v38.00.

How long will Fortnite downtime last? Epic Games expects downtime to last about five hours, with servers likely back by 4 pm EDT.

What’s new in the Fortnite Simpsons update? The v38.00 patch introduces a Springfield map, a new Battle Pass, and character skins from The Simpsons.

When will Fortnite be playable again? If no delays occur, players should regain access later today after the update completes.