Free burgers alert! Here's how to grab deals from Burger King, McDonald's on National Cheeseburger Day

Who doesn't love a free burger?

Burger King is treating customers to a free Bacon Cheeseburger with a $1 purchase – on Thursday, September 18 – on the occasion of National Cheeseburger Day.

According to Burger King, the offer is available at participating US Burger King restaurants, only on the BK App and bk.com for order ahead.

As per the fast-food chain, having a Royal Perks account is mandatory to grab your free bacon cheeseburger. The offer can only be redeemed once per account, but it can’t be combined with any other coupons or discounts.

On Friday, September 19, customers can also redeem a free Whooper Jr. with a $1 purchase. The deals continue over the weekend with Burger King offering a free Cheeseburger on September 20 and a free Original Chicken Sandwich on September 21, both with a $1 purchase, reported PEOPLE.

Mc Donald's offers Double Cheeseburgers Burger chain McDonald’s also added to the cheers for National Cheeseburger Day. The fast-food giant is offering Double Cheeseburgers for just 50 cents—but only through the McDonald’s app.

Like Burger King’s deal, there are a few rules: the offer is app-exclusive, and each customer can redeem only one burger on Friday.

National Cheeseburger Day National Cheeseburger Day, celebrated on September 18 – honours the famous cheeseburger.

The origins of the cheeseburger date back to the 1920s, and several stories claim the credit.

One popular tale credits Lionel Sternberger, who, in 1926, was working at his father’s Pasadena, California sandwich shop, The Rite Spot. Legend has it that during a kitchen experiment, he accidentally dropped a slice of American cheese onto a sizzling hamburger—giving birth to the iconic cheeseburger, which is now a huge favourite.

