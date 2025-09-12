'From 320 to 137 pounds': How this Miami woman transformed her life and is now heading for bodybuilding show

For Monica Di Giacomo, the “before” photo is just as powerful as the “after.” At 37, weighing 320 pounds, she says she felt worthless, unlovable, and even contemplated ending her life. A decade later, the Miami native is preparing for her first bodybuilding competition, and she credits the woman in that before photo for not giving up.

“She’s the reason I’m alive,” Di Giacomo told USA Today. “She did the work. She’s why I’m here.”

The turning point Growing up in the 1980s, Di Giacomo says she constantly struggled with body image pressures. Food became her coping mechanism during family tragedies, including the loss of her mother to cancer and witnessing her grandfather’s suicide. By her late 30s, her health was spiraling.

During a routine physical, her doctor delivered a blunt warning. With cholesterol levels over 400, high blood pressure, and prediabetes, she was told she might not live to see the next check-up if she didn’t make drastic changes.

“That was when I knew,” Di Giacomo recalled to USA Today. “My doctor told me she was afraid I was going to have a heart attack.”

The journey She underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2015, but stresses that surgery alone wasn’t the solution. “It’s not some magic surgery you have and then everything is fine. You need to change your life,” she said.

When Di Giacomo first approached gyms in Miami, trainers refused to take her on, citing health risks. Eventually, she found a coach — Marino Di Giacomo — who not only helped her build strength but also changed the way she viewed food, exercise, and herself.

“Everything I knew about food and dieting was a lie,” she admitted. Instead of extreme calorie cuts, she learned to eat balanced meals with protein, carbs, and healthy fats. Her workouts shifted from endless cardio to weight training. Some days, she admits, she cried through reps, but she kept showing up.

Over the years, she shed more than 180 pounds, gained muscle, and eventually found love with her coach. The two married in 2022.

“She was my heaviest client and now she is my fittest,” Marino told USA Today. “And now she has my heart.”

Competing and inspiring Now 47, Di Giacomo weighs 137 pounds with 14% body fat. In September, she will step on stage at a bodybuilding competition in Fort Lauderdale — cheered on by her husband and friends.

But for her, the transformation isn’t just about physical appearance. “My goal wasn’t to look good,” she said. “I just wanted to be alive.”

Reflecting on her journey, she added: “Even my stretch marks are cute.”

By sharing her story, Di Giacomo hopes to encourage other women — particularly those in midlife — to prioritise their health. “It’s important to take care of yourself,” she told USA Today. “You matter.”