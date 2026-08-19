From a college dropout working minimum wage to a $2 billion sale to Meta by age 21: Palmer Luckey's story

The billionaire Oculus and Anduril founder Palmer Luckey says he's living proof the American Dream is alive and well. He went from a teenage college dropout living in a trailer to selling his first company to Facebook (now Meta) for $2 billion by just 21 years old — and says that rise could happen only in America, according to a Fortune report.

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"That's not happening in China" "I was a 19-year-old kid working a minimum wage job with no college degree, living in a 19-foot camper trailer, and Peter Thiel gave me a million dollars when nobody else would to start Oculus," Luckey told the Hoover Institution. “That's not happening in China, I'll tell you that.”

The now 33-year-old said "there's a million complaints" about opportunity drying up in the US. "Oh, you can't get a break in America. Blah, blah, blah, blah." Fortune noted that AI is cutting 16,000 US jobs a month, and many Gen Zers can't land even a summer job right now — but Luckey says his own story proves America remains the land of opportunity.

From a garage to a $5 billion fortune While homeschooled, 17-year-old Luckey started building a VR headset — the Oculus Rift — in his family's garage, Fortune reported. After raising $2.4 million on Kickstarter two years later, he dropped out of California State University and launched his startup. He missed the Thiel Fellowship's application window, but his prototype still caught Peter Thiel's attention, who invested through his firm, Founders Fund. A year later, in 2014, Facebook acquired Oculus for $2 billion.

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In 2017, Thiel backed Luckey again — this time in Anduril, a defense tech company now worth $61 billion, per Fortune. His latest venture, Erebor Bank, cofounded with Palantir's Joe Lonsdale, has already hit a $9.5 billion valuation. Luckey's own net worth, Fortune noted, exceeds $5 billion.

Americans are leaving in record numbers Fortune reported that the US recorded a net negative migration of between 10,000 and 295,000 people in 2025 — the first time in at least 50 years more people left than arrived, according to the Brookings Institution. Up to 405,000 left voluntarily, pushed by a volatile political climate and rising living costs.

But Luckey isn't alone in pushing back. Arvind Jain, the ex-Google engineer behind AI startup Glean, left a small town in northern India in 1986 with nothing but an engineering degree, and insists those leaving the US are making a mistake. "There are certain things in the U.S. today that are challenging," he told Fortune. “But I think it remains the land of opportunity.”

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Others make the same case Jensen Huang, born in Taiwan, immigrated to the US at 9 and washed dishes at Denny's before founding Nvidia, now the world's most valuable company, Fortune noted. His cousin, AMD's Lisa Su, emigrated at age 3 and built an $876 billion AI powerhouse.

Asana CEO Dan Rogers left the UK, working through Dell, Microsoft, AWS, Salesforce and ServiceNow before landing in San Francisco. "I looked at the Fortune 50 AI list; 30 of the 50 are in the Bay Area," he told Fortune. "Silicon Valley was, and is once again... a real magnet for something special, for people that want to have an outsize impact."

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.