From Beyonce to Anna Wintour, Today show’s 2025 Halloween turns into a pop culture road trip

The Today show anchors brought out their best Halloween looks for 2025, dressing as pop culture legends like Beyoncé, Anna Wintour, and Rocky Balboa during a road trip-themed celebration at Rockefeller Plaza.

Published31 Oct 2025, 09:41 PM IST
Sheinelle Jones appears as Beyoncé on Today show
Sheinelle Jones appears as Beyoncé on Today show(Instagram/todayshow)

Every year, the “Today” show crew turns Rockefeller Plaza into a Halloween runway - and 2025 was no exception. Halloween, being celebrated on 31 October, saw the anchors take a “road trip through pop culture,” dressing up as everyone from fashion royalty to music legends and movie icons.

The show’s annual Halloween special is one of morning TV’s most anticipated episodes, and this time, the Today team went full throttle, with no half-measures, no shortcuts, just head-to-toe transformations.

Jenna Bush Hager as Anna Wintour

Hager kicked things off in full Vogue glory. She dressed as the magazine’s iconic editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, complete with the signature bob, blunt bangs, and a floral Dolce & Gabbana dress nearly identical to one Wintour wore in Milan. “I’m ready for fashion week - or at least Studio 1A,” she joked.

Savannah Guthrie as Miranda Priestly

Guthrie leaned into cinematic fashion power as Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada. She perfected the icy smirk and dramatic coat toss, declaring, “I love Miranda Priestly, I love The Devil Wears Prada. I cannot wait until the sequel.”

Craig Melvin as Prince

Craig Melvin rocked a purple velvet suit and lace cravat, channeling pure 1980s energy as Prince. With glittering stage lights and the opening notes of Purple Rain in the background, he owned the moment.

Willie Geist as Wayne Newton

Willie Geist brought Vegas to New York as he stepped on stage as Wayne Newton, singing a spot-on version of Danke Schoen while the crowd swayed along.

Dylan Dreyer as Frankie Valli

Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer time-traveled to the 1960s, showing up as Frankie Valli in a red suit and slick black wig. “My dad would record oldies on cassette for me - I know every lyric,” she said.

Sheinelle Jones as Beyoncé

Sheinelle Jones stunned in a Cowboy Carter-inspired Beyoncé look - rhinestones, cowboy hat, and glitter boots included. “It’s the confidence for me,” she told viewers.

Carson Daly and Al Roker as Rocky & Clubber Lang

Carson Daly jogged into the plaza in gray sweats and red headband as Rocky Balboa, while Al Roker countered him perfectly as Clubber Lang, complete with gold chains and boxing gloves.

Laura Jarrett as Lisa Turtle

Laura Jarrett gave major ’90s nostalgia as Lisa Turtle from Saved by the Bell, with an oversized cell phone in hand. Mario Lopez even called in as Slater, telling her to “meet at The Max.”

The annual Today Halloween episode has long been a fan favorite. Last year’s throwback movie theme took viewers to Blockbuster. This year, the road trip across pop culture may have topped it.

