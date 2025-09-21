From jokes to vows: Nigel Ng, aka Uncle Roger, weds Sabrina Ahmed in three-day Portugal celebration

Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, best known to fans as Uncle Roger, has married lawyer Sabrina Ahmed in a three-day wedding celebration in Sintra, Portugal.

On September 14, Ng announced the news on social media, writing: “On July 19, 2025, I married my best friend @sabriines. Now someone please help my uncle find a wife (sic).”

The couple’s story began when Ahmed first saw Ng perform at a comedy show in Miami. A friend described him as “the guy who jokes about rice,” but she soon noticed there was more to him. “Beyond the glare of the orange shirt he was actually very cute,” she recalled.

At the time, Ahmed was not considering dating due to family health issues. Later, when she returned to a dating app, she matched with Ng. “The first thing I felt was how elegant and beautiful she looked,” Ng said. “I got the sense quickly we would get along.”

Their first meeting in person came at Boston Airport’s Terminal 3, where both their flights landed at exactly the same time. “Everything felt destined and easy,” Ahmed remembered. Ng added: “I was full of anticipation that week, and when I saw her, she was even more stunning in person and so effortless to talk to. Within a few months, in March 2023, I realised already that I loved her and wanted to spend the rest of my life with her.”

He proposed in July 2024 during a trip to Tokyo.

Vogue, which featured the wedding, reported that the Portugal celebrations began on 17 July and were “a blend of Malaysian, Chinese and Bengali traditions.”

The three-day ceremony, combining cultures and families, was described as both joyful and deeply personal for the newlyweds.