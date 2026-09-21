From living in a car to ₹1.25 crore in 2 weeks: How free Facebook find changed this 23-year-old's life

At 23 years old, Los Angeles-based Oskar Flodstrom turned a free piece of discarded acrylic into a ₹1.25 crore ($1,50,000) viral business.

According to Entrepreneur.com, the young creative skipped college and worked as a swim instructor to fund his artistic pursuits, a gamble that ultimately paid off when a makeshift piece of furniture transformed his life — from living in a car to managing a booming online storefront.

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Facebook Marketplace Find Growing up with a passion for drawing and creating, Flodstrom briefly considered engineering before realizing the profession lacked the creative outlet he craved.

The pandemic disrupted his senior year of high school, and lacking funds, he opted out of college. To pay his bills, he taught swim lessons while making art and music on the side.

His breakthrough began with a mundane search for free apartment decor on Facebook Marketplace. Flodstrom stumbled upon a clear, rounded acrylic base. Without a car at the time, he took a bus to retrieve the item and lugged it back to his apartment, where it sat untouched for months.

Crafting viral ‘Pill Bottle’ Eventually, inspiration struck: he transformed the acrylic base into a giant pill bottle side table. Utilizing foam for the lid, paint and a discounted $12 paper label printed at Staples, Flodstrom brought his vision to life for a total out-of-pocket cost of around $120.

Initially planning to use the table as a background prop for a music video, he instead documented his creative process and posted it to his social media accounts under the handle Erik Oskr.

Flodstrom had previously seen minor success selling an avocado-themed chair for $500, but the pill bottle video in June became an instant viral sensation.

From living in a car to $150,000 in sales The viral attention caught the eye of NO LOGO, a manufacturing company that helps founders produce products without having to build their own factories. They offered to create a free, more stable sample and helped Flodstrom set up a Shopify website.

At the time of the sample's delivery, Flodstrom was living out of a car he had purchased, hoping the table might simply earn enough to secure a new apartment.

Sales started slowly after Instagram's AI flagged the initial video over the pill bottle's “Adderall” label. Panicking after only a few orders trickled in over 36 hours, Flodstrom pivoted.

He recorded a new video showcasing the table functioning as a laundry hamper. The new clip exploded, racking up one million views per hour for ten straight hours and generating 200 immediate sales.

According to Entrepreneur.com, the pill bottle side table grossed $1,50,000 in just two weeks. Daily sales now hold steady between $1,500 and $4,000, yielding high profit margins for the young artist after NO LOGO takes a small manufacturing cut.

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Building a business beyond the buzz Despite his rapid success, Flodstrom remains grounded. Though he is finally moving into a new apartment, he is determined to prove his longevity as an artist.

He is actively expanding his social media presence across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, exploring affiliate opportunities and live streaming to drive further revenue.

Determined not to be known solely as the "pill bottle guy," Flodstrom is already developing a pipeline of unconventional designs, including a giant razor blade mirror, a Sprite bottle lava lamp and a milk jug bong.