From Naples to South Carolina: These are the 9 best destinations to witness winter sun in the US

It is that time of the year again. With the cold breeze and winter settling in across the world, the vacationers are headed out in search of a little warmth. From Naples in Florida to South Carolina’s Sea Island, here’s a list of destinations to witness the winter sun in cities of the U.S.

Advertisement

South Padre Island, Texas The Rio Grande Valley in Texas is one of the touristy locations to visit at this time of the year. Meanwhile, the South Padre Islands, situated nearby, are often neglected. However, the beauty and nature are too beautiful to be missed, and hence should be checked out at the earliest time possible. Visitors can spend their time watching the sea turtles and even take a cruise to spot the bottlenose dolphins at just $18. Accommodations are available nearby with delicious food to try.

Sea Islands in South Carolina The winter sun is best witnessed at the beaches. With the temperature neither soaring nor dropping too much, Sea Islands could be a great place to enjoy with family and friends or one’s own company. Visitors can engage in various activities such as cycling, admiring the wildlife, or even taking walks as the waves brush their feet. Accommodations are available at Sea Pines resort, with exceptional food options.

Advertisement

Sedona, Arizona One of the easy-on-the-pockets places to pick to embrace the winter sun. Sedona is for the lovers of nature and self-care. The backpackers who wish to detach themselves from the fast lives of their cities can make a stop in Sedona for the peace and calm. As for the stay, the visitors can spend some cash at Ambiente, with a private rooftop and cosy ambience.

Naples, Florida Naples in Florida is one of the best places to visit at this time of the year. Vacationers, who are also suckers for beaches and scenery, can enjoy their leisure time witnessing the waves and the calm. The temperature hovers at around 24 degrees Celsius. The accommodations can be made available at the Naples Beach Club, where the guests can treat themselves to an exceptional food menu.

Advertisement

Santa Barbara, California Santa Barbara is quite a well-known location to witness the winter sun for those living in California. The location attracts crowds at this time of the year. The lovers of adventure often find themselves settling in at Santa Barbara beaches for ocean activities and whale-watching tours. Accommodations can be booked in advance at the Mar Monte Hotel, which provides amenities like a heated pool and ocean views.

New Orleans, Louisiana New Orleans, known for its food, culture, and nightlife, is also the best place to embrace the warmth ahead of winter settling in. Apart from the other gorgeous elements, New Orleans is also known for its architecture and the adventure activities that visitors can indulge in. The stay can be booked at the Columns, which oozes the old-school Garden District charm. It is also known for good food and luxurious amenities.

Advertisement

O’Ahu, Hawaii Hawaii at this time of the year is lush, green, and sunny, hence often the visitors’ choice to enjoy the winter sun. Oahu is just a drive away and is a gorgeous place to visit for fans of islands, water, and waves. The people can lure themselves into activities like surfing, skiing, and other activities, while also staying at a nearby resort and gorging on bakeries.

Rincon, Puerto Rico Rincon is located on the west coast of Puerto Rico and is an amazing place for seekers of island escape. The city is situated in the midst of the greens and is often known for its peaceful and quiet environment. While enjoying the winter sun, the visitors can enjoy the freshness of an orange mojito from the nearby Ola Sunset and authentic Puerto Rican food.

Advertisement

FAQs Q1. Is Santa Barbara a good location to witness winter sun? Yes. It is a great time to visit Santa Barbara at this time of the year.

Q2. Where is the Tahquitz Canyon Trail? Tahquitz Canyon Trail is located in Palm Springs.