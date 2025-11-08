Teaching money smarts from toddler to teen: Experts share real-world lessons for parents

Money does not just happen and neither does financial sense. The best time to start building it is early. Teaching financial lessons young helps them grow into adults who understand the real value of money, not just how to spend it. Experts tell Hola! that teaching kids about financial literacy before high school is not just helpful - it is essential for raising confident, capable adults in a world of digital wallets and social media-driven spending.

“Teaching financial literacy earlier means helping children see money as a tool, not a mystery,” said April Lewis-Parks, Director of Financial Education and Communications at Consolidated Credit.

She explained that lessons about money should not be a one-time talk. “Money lessons work best when they grow with a child,” she told Hola!.

What to teach at each stage So when should you begin? “As soon as kids can count,” She further explained that for younger children, parents must start with identifying coins and explaining that things cost money. By middle school, one should introduce the idea of budgets, needs versus wants, and basic credit.

Cara Macksoud, a Financial Behaviour Specialist and mom of five, agrees. “Even toddlers can handle money under supervision. At six or seven, take them to the bank to deposit savings. By eight, give them small debit cards for controlled spending,” she said.

Her approach focuses on experience. “By high school, they should understand how to track balances, reconcile accounts and use a debit card responsibly,” she said.

Lewis-Parks added that financial confidence is not tied to wealth. “When kids grow up making choices, setting goals, and watching their savings grow, they build confidence that carries into adulthood,” she added.

Navigating digital money and social media Digital spending adds new challenges for parents. “When a purchase is just a click, kids don’t feel the same impact as handing over cash,” said Lewis-Parks. She suggests showing them statements, tracking balances together and setting spending limits to make the digital experience feel real.

On social media’s role, Lewis-Parks did not hold back. “Social media has become a shopping mall without walls. Influencers normalise overspending and make debt look glamorous. Teaching media literacy is now part of teaching financial literacy,” she said.

Schools and parents share the job Lewis-Parks believes schools need to catch up. She suggests that children should be taught about credit scores, online banking and how social media affects spending. She also believes that financial sensibility ensures cybersecurity to some extent.

Tom O’Hare, a holistic college advisor, told Hola! that schools should partner with professionals. “Let students run through a Credit for Life simulation before graduation. Make them face real money decisions,” he said. Even parents unsure about their own finances can still teach, O’Hare noted.

As Lewis-Parks summed it up to Hola, saying, “The earlier kids see money as a tool, the better prepared they’ll be to use it wisely.”

