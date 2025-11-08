Katy Perry turns pain into art in raw, symbolic new video for breakup track ‘Bandaids’

Katy Perry has turned pain into performance once again. Her new single, Bandaids, dropped Thursday, paired with a video that feels part satire, part therapy session. Directed by Christian Breslauer, the clip puts Perry through a string of disasters - surreal, funny and deeply symbolic - all circling one idea: heartbreak hurts, but it teaches. The track, her first since 143, has fans dissecting every frame. Many see clear nods to her split from Orlando Bloom.

Perry opens the song with: “Hand to God, I promised I tried/There’s no stone left unturned/ It’s not what you did / It’s what you didn’t / You were there but you weren’t,” Melodic Mag reported.

Dishwater reference and dark humour The video wastes no time setting the tone. Perry, in a simple tee and apron, scrubs dishes when a golden ring slides into the drain. She reaches in, and the disposal snaps on, injuring her ring finger.

It is absurd, but also telling. The scene might echo her tongue-in-cheek Call Her Daddy remark about rewarding Orlando Bloom with oral sex for doing the dishes, Page Six reported.

Watch it here:

What follows is a chain of misfortunes. She saws off the branch she is sitting on, trips on an escalator, gets zapped by a Tesla and even eats a croissant with her bandaged hand.

In one verse, she sings, “On the bright side/We had good times/Never faked our pictures/We were perfect/Til we weren’t.” In another, the Roar singer croons, “If I had to do it all over again / I would still do it all over again,” she sings. “The love that we made was worth it in the end.”

A daisy, a cigarette, and a clean goodbye Near the end, Perry stands by train tracks, almost overtaken by a speeding engine. She spots a lone daisy pushing through gravel - a nod to her daughter, Daisy Dove. That small flower saves her, metaphorically and literally. After the final chorus, she buys a cigarette at a gas station. A DJ voice mentions a song called “Watch It Burn.” As Perry lights up, “Woman’s World” plays faintly in the background. Then - boom - the station explodes. A cinematic goodbye to her last era.

Right now, Perry is wrapping the European leg of her Lifetimes Tour, with stops in Lyon, Barcelona and Madrid before heading to Asia.

FAQs 1. What is Katy Perry’s new song about? Bandaids explores heartbreak and healing after a breakup.

2. Who directed the Bandaids music video? The video was directed by Christian Breslauer.

3. Are there references to Orlando Bloom in the video? The video includes symbolic moments that may be linked to her past relationship with Bloom.

4. What happens at the end of the Bandaids video? Perry lights a cigarette as a gas station explodes, signalling closure and a new beginning.