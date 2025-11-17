10 rising restaurants in US: CAVA, Keke's Breakfast Cafe, Big Chicken, Paris Baguette and more

The restaurant business is fast-paced. Every other day, a brand-new hotspot restaurant pops up somewhere, either bringing something new to the table or offering a unique take on traditional foods. Restaurants like Sweetgreen, Din Tai Fung, CAVA, and Paris Baguette are expected to reach newer heights in 2026. Here is a look at the top rising restaurants in the US, expected to take the food industry by storm, as per Daily Meal.

CAVA

Established in 2010, this Mediterranean chain has been in existence for just 15 years. The chain's colourful and fashionable approach to fast-casual cuisine has obviously won people over in the US. CAVA wants to open 70 new restaurants during fiscal 2025 and achieve 16% growth in 2026.

Layne's Chicken Fingers

A Texas-born chicken chain founded in 1994, Layne's Chicken Fingers gradually grew over the 2000s and 2010s. The chain already has 30 units in the US and expects to cross 80 by the end of 2026.

Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung is a very popular soup dumpling chain in the United States. To make ends meet, Yang Bing-Yi started selling xiao long bao from his cooking oil store in Taiwan in 1958, which led to the establishment of Din Tai Fung. Fourteen years later, Yang decided to expand his company into a full-fledged restaurant, which debuted in Los Angeles in 2000. As of now, Din Tai Fung has 17 units in the US.

Houston TX Hot Chicken

Houston TX Hot Chicken was established in 2020, and the following year it opened its first location. It has accumulated dozens of locations in just five years. In 2024, its units grew by 80% and its sales increased by a staggering 105%.

Dave's Hot Chicken

Dave's Hot Chicken developed its chicken concept in 2017 with a mere $900 expenditure and its first location in a parking lot. Currently worth over $1 billion, Dave's Hot Chicken operates in over 300 locations, both domestically and abroad.

Keke's Breakfast Cafe

Established in 2006, Keke's Breakfast Cafe has grown steadily since then. The chain is set to expand in 2026, as evidenced by its June 2025 statement that it was aiming for 25% to 30% annual growth going forward.

Big Chicken

Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal founded Big Chicken in 2018. It had almost 50 units by the end of 2024.

Via 313

The Austin-born idea has broken through the mould to become a brand that is poised for success. From a single trailer, Via 313 has grown into a business with 25 locations in several states, specialising in Detroit-style pizza.

Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen must be on your go-to restaurant list if you love fast-food salad. This chain hopes to open 15 to 20 units in 2026.

Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette was founded in 1988 and operated primarily in South Korea before it arrived in the US in 2005. It hopes to have over 1,000 locations in the country by 2030.

