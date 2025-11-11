Veterans Day 2025: Free food offers at Texas Roadhouse, Applebee’s and other restaurants for service members on Nov 11

Veterans Day will be observed across the United States on Tuesday, 11 November. The federal holiday marks the anniversary of the World War I armistice, which occurred at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Over time, the day has shifted from commemorating the end of a war to honoring all who have served in the US military, past and present.

Across the country, restaurants and service chains are offering free meal offers, special deals, and one-day discounts. Several of these promotions require proof of military service, while some apply only to dine-in guests.

Here is a list of restaurant chains and service providers in the US that offer special promotions for Veterans Day.

Veterans Day 2025 Freebies: List of Free meals and food deals Another Broken Egg Cafe: Veterans and active-duty personnel can receive a complimentary Patriot French Toast and coffee on 11 November. The offer is valid for dine-in only, and proof of service is needed.

Applebee’s: Veterans, reservists, and active-duty military personnel can select one complimentary entrée from a special Veterans Day menu that features items like the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger and Double Crunch Shrimp. Guests can also pre-purchase a pint of beer for a veteran with a message attached. Unclaimed pints will have funds donated to a local veterans’ charity.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive one free doughnut and a small hot or iced coffee on Veterans Day, 11 November. Valid in-store and drive-thru; no purchase is required. This is limited to one per person.

Texas Roadhouse: Participating locations will distribute free meal vouchers to veterans and active-duty military personnel on 11 November. The vouchers can be redeemed through 30 May 2026, for dine-in or carry-out.

Yard House: Veterans and active-duty military personnel will receive a complimentary appetizer on 11 November. Dine-in only, one per eligible guest. No purchase required.

Hooters: Veterans can choose one free menu item from a select list, including 10 Original Wings, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Cheeseburger, or Chicken Caesar Salad, with a drink purchase. The offer is dine-in only.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active-duty personnel receive one free entrée from a special menu on 11 November. Dine-in only. Proof of service required.

Outback Steakhouse: On both 10 November (US Marine Corps Birthday) and 11 November (Veterans Day), those with a valid military ID can receive a free Aussie 3-Course Meal. The offer is dine-in only.

Panera Bread: At more than 145 locations, veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free pastry or bakery item and a coffee. Offer excludes loaves and does not apply to delivery or online ordering.

Veterans Day 2025: Service and retail discounts AutoNation: 20% off automobile services for veterans, active-duty personnel, and spouses through 16 November.

Great Clips: Veterans can receive a free haircut or a free haircut card to share with a veteran they know.

Take 5 Oil Change: Veterans and active-duty personnel receive 25% off oil changes year-round at participating sites.

Veteran Day parade 2025, date and time New York City will host the Veterans Day Parade, beginning at 11 am ET, along Fifth Avenue. The 2025 parade will also mark the 250th anniversary of the US military.

FAQs When is Veterans Day 2025? Veterans Day is observed on Tuesday, 11 November.

Is the Veterans Day parade happening in 2025? Yes. The New York City Veterans Day Parade will take place on 11 November at 11 am ET along Fifth Avenue.