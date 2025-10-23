Freeze warnings across multiple US states: Forecast, affected areas, precautionary measures and more

Freeze warnings: The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a freeze warning for much of the Tri-State area, which is also under a frost advisory until 9:00 AM, according to WCPO 9 Cincinnati. Although the majority of the region will experience temperatures as warm as 57 degrees, low-lying areas and some rural spots may see temperatures close to freezing, as per the outlet.

Freeze warning in US states As frigid temperatures move into the region on Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service issued frost advisories and freeze warnings for parts of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, reports FOX5.

From 2 AM until 9 AM on Friday, the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, central, northern, and northwest Virginia, as well as north-central Maryland, will be under a frost advisory. On the other hand, Culpeper, Northern and Southern Fauquier, Clarke, Frederick (VA), Madison, Page, Rappahannock, and Warren counties will be under a freeze warning from 2 AM to 9 AM on Friday. Columbus and Cincinnati in Ohio are also under a freeze warning from 1 AM to 9 AM on Friday.

What to do during a freeze warning A freeze warning is issued when temperatures are forecast to go below 32°F for a long period of time. Under such circumstances, tender plants could suffer. Additionally, pipes might get frozen, harming the water supply. As per FOX 5, there are several cautionary measures one should take during a freeze warning. To protect tender plants, you can cover them or bring them indoors. In order to prevent frozen pipes, it is advised that you wrap them or drain them carefully. In case you are sensitive to cold, wear warm clothes when you are outside to protect yourself from catching a cold.

FAQs Is a freeze warning serious? A freeze warning is serious when temperatures are forecast to drop below 32°F for a long period of time.

What do you do when there is a freeze warning? When there is a freeze warning, you should wear warm clothes, cover tender plants, and wrap pipes to keep the water supply intact.