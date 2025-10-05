Full Moon October 2025: What to expect from the year’s first supermoon ‘Harvest Moon’?

The night sky is set to deliver a magnificent display with the rise of the Harvest Moon, which is also the first supermoon of 2025, on October 6, 2025. This astronomical event, occurring closest to the September equinox marks a major celestial moment for astronomers and Moongazers.

The moon will reach its full phase at 03:48 GMT (9:18 am IST) on October 7. At this time, the lunar disk will be positioned directly opposite the sun in the evening sky, resulting in its fully illuminated appearance as seen from Earth,.

The meaning behind the “Harvest Moon” This month's full moon is called the "Harvest Moon" as the moon rises closest to the Autumnal Equinox. Historically, the bright light of the moon is valuable to the farmers, allowing them to extend their workday well into the evening to bring in the last of summer's bounty before the change in weather.

This month's full moon occurs as the natural satellite approaches its closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit, giving rise to a dramatic "supermoon" that will appear slightly larger than usual in the night sky.

What can viewers expect? Viewers in the US will be treated to a particular striking view of the Harvest Moon when it rises over the eastern horizon at sunset on October 6. During the time, the phenomenon known as "moon illusion" will be at play, tricking minds to believe that the moon is larger than when it is directly overhead, with no foreground objects for reference, reported Space.com.

Moongazers may also observe a remarkable change in its colour shortly after moonrise. The lunar disk can take on a striking orange-yellow hue as the Earth's atmosphere scatters the blue light reflecting from its surface, while allowing longer, redder wavelengths pass through to out eyes.

On October 6, sky-gazers will also have the opportunity to spot other celestial objects. Saturn will be shining a little over 15 degrees to the upper right of the full moon on that day. Directly above the lunar disk, the four bright stars of the famous Square of Pegasus asterism will appear like a diamond in the sky.