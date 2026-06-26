Full Strawberry Moon 2026: Everything to know about the June full moon and its significance

Skywatchers across the world will have an opportunity to witness the annual Strawberry Moon when the Moon reaches its full phase on Monday, 29 June 2026, marking one of the most recognisable and culturally significant full moons of the year.

All about the Full Strawberry Moon 2026 The June full moon, popularly known as the Strawberry Moon, will appear fully illuminated as viewed from Earth, creating a striking spectacle for observers in both urban and rural areas, weather conditions permitting. While the Moon may appear larger and brighter near the horizon due to an optical illusion, astronomers note that the phenomenon itself is a regular part of the lunar cycle, occurring approximately every 29.5 days.

The Strawberry Moon will reach its peak illumination at 11:56 pm Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) on Monday, 29 June 2026, corresponding to 7:56 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) in the United States, according to astronomical calculations. For observers across North America, the full moon will be visible throughout the evening and overnight hours, with experts noting that the most dramatic views typically occur shortly after moonrise.

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For viewers in the United States, the Strawberry Moon will peak at approximately 7:56 pm EDT, 6:56 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT), 5:56 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) and 4:56 pm Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) on 29 June. Although the moment of peak illumination is astronomically significant, skywatchers are advised that the best viewing experience generally occurs during the first few hours after local moonrise, when the Moon appears larger and more colourful near the horizon due to atmospheric and optical effects.

Some of the best locations in the United States to observe the Strawberry Moon include areas with minimal light pollution and expansive eastern horizons. National parks and designated dark-sky regions such as Death Valley National Park, Big Bend National Park, Acadia National Park, Grand Canyon National Park and the deserts of the American Southwest are expected to offer particularly favourable viewing conditions.

Urban residents in cities including New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles should still be able to observe the event, provided skies remain clear and observers seek unobstructed views of the eastern horizon.

In India, the astronomical peak of the Strawberry Moon will occur at approximately 5:26 am Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, 30 June, although the Moon will appear full and bright during the evening of 29 June and into the early hours of 30 June, allowing observers across the country to witness the annual celestial event.

Despite its evocative name, the Strawberry Moon does not derive its title from any change in the Moon's colour or appearance. Instead, the term has historical and cultural roots dating back centuries.

According to historical records and astronomical organisations, including the United States-based Old Farmer's Almanac, the name was adopted from Native American Algonquin tribes and other Indigenous communities in North America, who associated the June full moon with the brief annual season for harvesting wild strawberries.

The naming tradition formed part of a broader system used by Indigenous peoples and later by European settlers to track seasonal changes, agricultural cycles and important annual events. Similar names for the June full moon have emerged in various cultures around the world, reflecting local traditions, climate patterns and harvesting seasons.