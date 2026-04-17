Garret Anderson dies at 53: What we know about Angels Legend’s sudden passing

The Los Angeles Angels have announced the death of former outfielder Garret Anderson, who passed away at the age of 53. The club described him as one of its most “beloved icons” and a central figure in its history.

In a statement, Angels owner Arte Moreno said Anderson played a pivotal role during his 15 seasons with the team, contributing to a period of sustained success that included the franchise’s only World Series title in 2002.

The team also extended condolences to his family, including his wife and children.

Team To Honour Anderson Throughout Season

The Angels said they will pay tribute to Anderson for the remainder of the season. Players will wear a commemorative patch on their jerseys, and a moment of silence along with a tribute video was planned ahead of their next home game.

The gestures reflect Anderson’s long-standing association with the franchise and his impact both on and off the field.

A Career Defined By Consistency And Records

A native of Los Angeles, Anderson was drafted by the Angels in 1990 and went on to become one of the most accomplished players in the club’s history.

Over a career spanning from 1994 to 2010 with the Angels, followed by brief stints with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, he established multiple franchise records. These include most games played (2,013), hits (2,368), RBIs (1,292), doubles (489), and total bases (3,743), MLB reported.

He was selected as an All-Star in 2002, 2003 and 2005, underscoring his consistency at the highest level.

Key Role In 2002 World Series Victory

Anderson played a crucial role in the Angels’ 2002 World Series win against the San

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Francisco Giants.

During the seven-game series, he delivered several decisive performances, including a three-run double in Game 7 that helped secure a 4-1 victory. He also contributed key moments in earlier games, including a game-tying hit and scoring the go-ahead run in another.

His contributions were widely regarded as instrumental in the Angels securing their first and only championship.

Individual Achievements And Milestones

Beyond team success, Anderson’s individual career featured several notable achievements. He finished as runner-up for the American League Rookie of the Year award in 1995 and later received MVP votes in multiple seasons.

In 2002 and 2003, he led the league in doubles and earned Silver Slugger awards. In 2003, he became only the second player after Cal Ripken Jr. to win both the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game MVP in the same year.

He concluded his career with 2,529 hits and 287 home runs.

Remembered As A Teammate And Competitor

Anderson was inducted into the Angels Hall of Fame in 2016. Reflecting on his career at the time, he emphasised the importance of teamwork, saying being a “good teammate” was the most meaningful recognition he could receive.

Former Angels manager Mike Scioscia described him as a player with a strong competitive spirit and a key figure in the team’s championship era.

Life After Retirement

After retiring in 2011, Anderson remained associated with the sport, including working as a broadcaster for the Angels.