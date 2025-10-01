Gas explosion triggers Bronx building collapse in New York, emergency response underway. All we know

A high-rise building in New York City collapsed partially on Wednesday. The incident took place at one of the sections of the Mitchel Houses in the Bronx, following a gas explosion. An AP report stated that there were no injuries caused during the incident.

The fire department responded immediately to the incident after they received the call. No other residential buildings in the neighborhood were impacted following the incident. The Housing Authority is conducting an active investigation to determine the cause of the event. The only reported damage was in the exterior part, impacting the chimney, reported the Boston Globe.

All you need to know about the New York building collapse The 20-storey building, as per VNY, collapsed after a gas explosion took place. The incident reportedly happened at around 8:10 AM ET at 205 Alexander Avenue. One of the towers of the Mitchel Houses near East 135th Street was impacted. A section of the building’s incinerator shaft collapsed. The rubble spread across the street.

The Department of Buildings is conducting an examination of the structure to determine any faults in the construction.

A KGET report suggests that 40 apartments near the building have been evacuated so far. The clearance for no injuries was given after the K9 units thoroughly searched a 10-foot-high pile of debris.

New York Bronx building collapse: Disturbing visuals emerge Several residents around the area have captured and shared visuals of the collapse. A column of the building can be seen ripping open. The clips also show debris being scattered on the road.

Some traffic disruptions are expected in the area. Officials have urged drivers not to take Alexander Avenue and nearby streets.

Mayor Eric Adams, in his X post, mentioned that he has been briefed about the incident. His official statement read, “We are getting a full assessment from first responders. Please avoid the area for your safety.”

As there was a gas explosion in the area, all gas services in the vicinity of the affected building have been shut off. Authorities have also reported about a collapsed underground water main in the incident.

FAQs 1. What caused the Bronx building collapse in New York today? The collapse was reportedly triggered by a gas explosion at one of the Mitchel Houses in the Bronx.

2. Were there any injuries or casualties in the New York building collapse? No injuries or casualties have been reported.