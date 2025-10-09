Gaza ceasefire: Donald Trump was meeting influencers, then Marco Rubio passed him a note; here’s how the deal unfolded

US President Donald Trump was hosting a roundtable with conservative influencers on antifa at the White House on Wednesday, when Secretary of State Marco Rubio interrupted the session.

Rubio caught his attention from the back of the Blue Room. He handed Trump a note.

An Associated Press photographer zoomed in on the note. It read: “You need to approve a Truth Social post soon so you can announce the deal first.”

Donald Trump then informed the attendees that Secretary Rubio had briefed him about a near-final Middle East deal.

Also Read | Trump says Israel, Hamas reach hostage deal in Gaza breakthrough

“I was just given a note by the Secretary of State saying that we’re very close to a deal on the Middle East, and they’re gonna need me pretty quickly. So, we’ll take a couple of more questions,” AP quoted the US president as saying.

The urgency came amid intense peace talks in Egypt involving Trump’s adviser Steve Witkoff, Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and other top officials.

Discussions are ongoing to end the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. Trump is determined to secure a ceasefire.

Nearly 10 minutes after his first remark about leaving, Donald Trump said he had to go to “try and solve some problems in the Middle East,” although he was “very well represented” by the Secretary of State.

“He could probably do an even better job than me, but who knows,” Trump said.

“We don’t want to take any chances. So we’re going to go and do that,” he added.

President Trump asked Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to stay behind for questions. Still, Trump continued speaking until the end of the event.

“We’re gonna get peace in the Middle East,” he declared.

Israel-Gaza peace deal About two hours later, Trump announced on Truth Social that a breakthrough Middle East peace deal had been achieved.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He said all hostages would be released “very soon”. And, Israel will withdraw their troops “to an agreed-upon line”.