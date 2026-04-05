Geno Auriemma apologizes to South Carolina after emotional outburst vs Dawn Staley in women's Final Four

In a dramatic turn following the 2026 NCAA Women's Final Four, UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma issued a public apology to the South Carolina Gamecocks for his heated outburst toward Dawn Staley during the closing seconds of their national semifinal.

What happened in the game? South Carolina defeated the previously undefeated UConn 62-48 on Friday night at the Mortgage Matchup Center, snapping the Huskies' impressive 38-game winning streak and advancing to the national championship game. The matchup, highly anticipated as a clash between two powerhouse programs, was overshadowed by the postgame tension between the two legendary coaches.

Geno Auriemma's apology "There's no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina," Auriemma said in a statement released through UConn on Saturday. “It's unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut. I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina. It was uncalled for in how I reacted. The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don't want my actions to detract from that. I've had a great relationship with their staff, and I sincerely want to apologize to them.”

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The incident unfolded as the final buzzer approached. Auriemma approached Staley for what appeared to be a routine postgame handshake but instead got into her face, sparking an angry exchange. Staff from both sides quickly intervened to separate the coaches. Staley continued shouting toward the UConn bench before walking away, while Auriemma headed to the tunnel alone without completing the handshake line.

In his immediate postgame comments, Auriemma expressed frustration over a three-minute wait for a pregame handshake. He also referenced Staley "ranting and raving" at officials.

South Carolina stay focused on the Championship quest Dawn Staley, the South Carolina head coach, chose not to dwell on the confrontation as her team prepares for Sunday's title game against UCLA.

"Nothing, nothing can derail us, or me, from staying with the task at hand," Staley said Saturday. "There are a lot of distractions that are placed in your life. You're either going to address them and let it overcome, or you stick with the task at hand."

She added that she would address the matter with Auriemma at a later time but emphasized her team's achievement, reaching a fourth championship game in five tournaments and securing six straight Final Four appearances.

"Yeah, that's a little disheartening," Staley noted about the incident becoming a major storyline. "At the same time, this is sports. Sometimes things like this happen. That's why I'm just going to continue to focus on our team and their ability to advance in this tournament, hopefully win another national championship."

Raven Johnson provided calm in the chaos Amid the heated moment, South Carolina senior point guard Raven Johnson stepped in to calm her coach. As staff surrounded Staley, Johnson approached from behind and gave her a simple high-five.

"It's just so classic Raven," Staley said with a smile. "I mean, she makes me laugh even in the most difficult situations because she's so innocent. Like, she really is a really kindhearted young lady. Sometimes you need people around you to put things in perspective. It truly was calming for her to do that. Just to break the ice of what was happening in real time."

Johnson, who has never missed a Final Four in her career and shares a close bond with Staley, downplayed her gesture.