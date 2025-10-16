Get Thanksgiving meal for 10 at just $40 as grocery retail chain Aldi offers major discount to customers this year

Supermarket chain Aldi this week announced an attractive deal for the Thanksgiving season. The entire Thanksgiving meal bundle for 10 people will be available for just $40! This is $7 less than what it cost last year.

The offer runs from 15 October to 24 December, as per Today.com. No special coupon or membership of any loyalty program would be required to avail this discount.

What will the bundle include? According to Today.com, the Thanksgiving meal package includes 21 items. They don’t come in a pre-crafted kit, so customers will have to pick them up separately, but the listed items will cost $40.

The main item will be a 14-pound whole turkey. Along with it would be three pounds of sweet potatoes, 10 pounds of russet potatoes, three pounds of yellow onions, two portions of chicken or cornbread stuffing, three portions of brown gravy mix, two servings of shells and cheese, as well as two portions of cut green beans.

That’s not all! There would also be chicken broth, condensed cream of mushroom soup, evaporated milk, Hawaiian sweet rolls, miniature marshmallows, 100% pure canned pumpkin, poultry spices and herbs, French fried onions, pie crust, whipped dairy topping, baby peeled carrots, celery and cranberries.

How to order Aldi’s Thanksgiving bundle? USA Today reported that the package can be purchased at the stores or ordered online for curbside pickup. It can also be availed by ordering through applications like Instacart, Uber Eats, and DoorDash.

“Thanksgiving is the biggest food holiday of the year, and Aldi is proud to lead the industry once again on price,” said Scott Patton, the chief commercial officer of the company’s US operations.

As per an estimate, the bundle listed above should be sufficient for a meal for 10. The price might vary slightly if ordered online.

Aldi is not the only chain offering discounts this time. Its rivals, Target, Walmart, and Kroger, are also likely to come up with attractive deals. At a time when grocery prices have been going up, such deals would sweeten the occasion for Americans.

FAQs What is Aldi? Aldi is a grocery store chain in the United States.

When is Thanksgiving this year? This year, the festival falls on 27 November.