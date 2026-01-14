‘God is happy with me’: Sophie Rain reacts to proposed 50% ‘sin tax’ on OnlyFans models in Florida

Florida governor candidate James Fishback wants to impose a 50% ‘sin tax’ on OnlyFans creators. Sophie Rain, one of the richest OnlyFans models, has reacted strongly.

Fishback, who is contesting the 2026 GOP primary, suggests that Florida should get half of all income earned through OnlyFans in the state. The Republican candidate for Florida says the tax will discourage the ‘immoral behaviour’ and help fund public schools.

According to Fishback, OnlyFans is an “online degeneracy platform”. He argues that taxing creators is likely to raise around $200 million (over ₹1,800 crore).

Fishback claims the money can be used to increase teachers’ salaries and improve the quality of school meals. In his comments, Fishback has also made strong moral arguments.

The politician says he does not want young women “selling their bodies online” or young men being drawn into lust. In opinion polls, he is currently far behind rival candidate Byron Donalds.

"It is called a 'sin tax' because it is a sin, number one, but the purpose of the sin tax in economics is to disincentivize and deter a behavior," Fishback told NXR Studios.

"As Florida governor, I don't want young women who could otherwise be mothers raising families, rearing children, I don't want them to be selling their bodies to sick men online. And, I don't want young, impressionable men who have strayed from Christ, who have strayed from our Lord and savior to be told, and to be drawn into lust, and have their entire brain rewired," he added.

OnlyFans model Sophie Rain has strongly criticised Fishback over his proposed ‘sin tax’. Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Rain called the idea “the dumbest thing” she had ever heard.

Rain rejects Fishback’s claim that creators are being exploited. She accused him of targeting her for attention and trying to create a viral controversy.

"He is first condemning what I do, but at the same time picking me out of the bunch to start some type of viral beef, yeah, no, I don’t think so. He thinks he can go after the biggest, but let's see how that turns out for him," the OF model said.

The 21-year-old OF creator also questions why the tax targets creators and not subscribers. She has warned that such a move will push creators out of Florida and harm people who earn an honest living.

“Florida is OnlyFans central. You are just going to drive them out of the state, then what? Fishback is going to go after a group of people who work very hard for their money, just because he himself is against it, is wrong. I feel like it’s also a constitutional violation,” she added.

‘I am a Christian’ According to Sophie Rain, no one forced her to join OnlyFans. She stressed that it was her personal choice.