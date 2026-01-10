Golden Globes 2026: When and where to watch in US, key nominees and what to expect from Hollywood’s big night

Hollywood’s awards season is officially underway, with the Golden Globe Awards set to return for its 83rd edition. Often dubbed the entertainment industry’s “party of the year”, the Golden Globes are expected to draw global attention once again with a high-profile host, a packed presenter list and a fiercely competitive slate of nominees.

The ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, 11 January 2026 (local time). The awards will be broadcast live in the United States from 8pm to 11pm ET on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+.

Who is hosting and presenting? Comedian Nikki Glaser returns as host for the second consecutive year, following her widely praised debut. The presenter lineup features a mix of music and film stars, including Charli xcx, Snoop Dogg, Miley Cyrus, George Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman, Dakota Fanning, Colman Domingo, Diane Lane, Dave Franco and Hailee Steinfeld, among others.

Ahead of the main ceremony, CBS will air Golden Eve on 8 January — a special event honouring Helen Mirren with the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Sarah Jessica Parker with the Carol Burnett Award.

Where to watch the Golden Globes 2026 In the US, the Golden Globes will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ Premium. Viewers with access to CBS through cable or an over-the-air antenna can watch the ceremony live without a streaming subscription.

For cord-cutters, Paramount+ Premium offers live CBS access and currently provides a free trial, allowing viewers to tune in without immediate cost. Other streaming options include Fubo, which offers a five-day free trial and DVR functionality, and Hulu + Live TV, which carries CBS as part of its channel lineup.

What to watch for this year The 2026 Golden Globes feature some of the most talked-about films and performances of the year. Key categories include Best Motion Picture – Drama, with contenders such as Frankenstein, Sinners and Hamnet, and Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, where titles like Marty Supreme, Bugonia and One Battle After Another are competing.

The Best Original Song category is also drawing attention, with nominees including Golden from KPop Demon Hunters, I Lied To You from Sinners, Dream As One from Avatar: Fire and Ash and No Place Like Home from Wicked: For Good.

Among the most closely watched nominees this year are Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, Cynthia Erivo, Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar Isaac, Ariana Grande, Jacob Elordi and Benicio del Toro.