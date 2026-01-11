Golden Globes 2026: Who votes, how winners are decided and what viewers should know

As Hollywood prepares for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, one question resurfaces every year: who actually decides the winners? Known for its blend of film and television honours — and the occasional surprise upset — the Golden Globes operate on a voting system that is distinct from other major awards.

Who Votes At The Golden Globes? The winners are selected by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a body of international entertainment journalists based in the United States. In recent years, the voting pool has expanded to around 300 members as part of a reform process aimed at improving diversity, transparency, and global representation.

Today, voters represent media organisations from multiple countries, offering a broader international lens on Hollywood films and television.

What Content Do Voters Consider? Golden Globe voters evaluate both cinema and television — a key distinction that sets the awards apart. Eligible entries include:

Feature films released during the calendar year

Television series that premiered or aired within the eligibility window

Individual performances by actors, directors, writers, and creators

To facilitate informed voting, studios and networks provide official screeners, host screenings, and organise moderated Q&A sessions with cast and crew. How Are Winners Chosen? The process unfolds in two stages:

Nomination voting, where members select nominees in each category

Final voting, conducted after nominations are announced

Each voter submits an individual ballot, and the contender with the highest number of votes in a category wins. There is no ranked-choice or weighted system — the outcome is decided by a simple majority.

When And Where To Watch In India Kicking off the 2026 awards season, the ceremony will be held at the Beverly Hilton on 12 January. Indian viewers can watch the event live from 6:30am IST on Lionsgate Play.

This year’s nominees include Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Emma Stone, setting the stage for a closely watched and competitive night.

Who is hosting the Golden Globes? The 83rd Golden Globes will be hosted by comedian and actor Nikki Glaser, who returns for the second consecutive year. She previously made history by becoming the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo.

Amid speculation online, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not hosting the ceremony but will appear as one of the presenters. She joins a long list of Hollywood names set to take the stage, including George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Kevin Hart, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, Snoop Dogg and Amanda Seyfried.

