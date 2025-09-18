Google down: Users flag login failures, Gmail outages and Google Cloud issues with over 25,000 reports submitted

Many users have reported facing problems with Google, the world's largest search engine. A chart prepared by tracking website Downdetector revealed problem-related “reports submitted in the past 24 hours compared to the typical volume of reports by time of day”.

The chart went on to suggest that 88 per cent of the users faced issues with login, while 8 per cent of the complaints were related to the website. Meanwhile, 5 per cent of the complaints faced issues regarding search, as per the Downdetector chart. A post shared by Downdetector on X read, “User reports indicate problems with Google since 10:41 AM EDT. RT if you're also having problems #Googledown.”

Google facing issues Downdetector shared another X post claiming that an issue with Google and Google Cloud was identified at 10:30 am EST. “An issue with Google and Google Cloud was identified at 10:30 AM EST. This issue impacted multiple services and generated over 25,000 user-generated reports but now seems to be resolving. Let us know what issues you experienced,” read the post.

Internet reacts Several users on X also talked about being unable to access the Google services. Here are some reactions. One social media user stated, “Sign In with Google seems to be down across the board. I can't log in to a dozen different sites.”

This particular X user claimed that “Sign in with Google not working on multiple sites”. The X post read, “Is Google login down? Sign in with Google not working on multiple sites and I’m unable to get into cloud products that require me to sign in with Google.”

An article published by The Daily Mail reported that Google, Gmail, Google Workspace, Google Cloud, and Google Drive are experiencing outages, with cities like New York, Seattle, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco among the hardest hit. The most common problem faced by Gmail users has been connecting to the server.

