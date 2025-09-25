Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting US & Canada: When will construction be complete? Authorities provide update

The much-talked-about Gordie Howe International Bridge project, connecting the US and Canada, has reached its final stages. According to CBS News, the final steps are underway, along with the installation of electrical and drainage systems. However, bridge officials have not detailed much about the timing of the official opening.

The bridge is expected to improve the transportation of goods across the border. As CBS News reported, test lighting on the bridge, which is currently underway, is expected to continue for multiple weeks.

Gordie Howe International Bridge: What did authorities say? “What's really important now is to get construction done and go through the testing and commissioning process. And as we got through that, you test some things and see what you might need to adjust," Heather Grondin, the chief relations officer with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, was quoted as saying by CBS News.

“All tolling will be done at the Canadian side of the border. Eight in each direction,” added Grondin.

Gordie Howe International Bridge details The CBS News report claimed that the 1.5-mile-long bridge will have 60 primary inspection lanes on both sides. It will also have six lanes total and allow for highway-to-highway connectivity. The outlet further mentioned that the construction work has been underway since 2018, and pricing for the tolls will be declared later.

According to Click On Detroit, the Howe Bridge, unlike the Ambassador Bridge, will offer direct access to I-75 and I-96 in Michigan and Highway 3 in Ontario, without cutting through city streets. The Bridge Authority is coordinating with American border control agencies to hand over the U.S. ports.

Earlier, a Forbes report claimed that the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which is being constructed at a cost of C$6.4 billion ($4.6 billion), will be the third crossing between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario. The article further mentioned that it will be added to the Detroit-Windsor tunnel and the Ambassador Bridge.

