Green Card Lottery 2026: State Department issues big update for Diversity Visa applicants from Cuba and UK

The US State Department has issued an important alert for the 2026 Diversity Visa program, which is also known as the Green Card Lottery. On Friday, 3 October, officials stated that some applicants from Cuba and the United Kingdom had been updated with the wrong information about their selection status. The Diversity Visa program provides a rare chance for people from countries with historically low immigration rates to obtain permanent residency in the United States, Newsweek reported.

Cuban applicants deemed ineligible In a notice released on Friday, 3 October, the State Department said, “Cuban natives are not eligible to participate in the 2026 program year “as over 50,000 Cubans have immigrated to the US in the past five years. Individuals from Cuba who mistakenly received selected notifications have now been notified of their ineligibility.

UK applicants need to double-check As per Newsweek, a few applications from the United Kingdom and its territories may have received incorrect results. The State Department has also advised these applicants to check their status online using Entrant Status Check and their DV-2026 confirmation number.

Deadline and application requirements All eligible entrants must submit their applications by 30 September 2026. Visa numbers are limited and may run out before the deadline. Selected entrants must complete all required documents, including a medical exam, before their visa interview.

Diversity Visa program overview The Diversity Visa program provides up to 55,000 immigrant visas annually to individuals from countries with historically low US immigration rates. Winners and their immediate family members can receive a green card. Eligible applicants must meet either education or work experience requirements. The program remains one of the few opportunities for permanent US residency for people from eligible countries.

Next steps for applicants The State Department mentioned that applicants should check their status carefully to avoid confusion. The United Kingdom entrants must confirm their status online, and all other entrants should make sure their application is complete and submitted on time. Following these steps is critical to successfully participate in the 2026 Diversity Visa program.

FAQs 1. Q: Who is eligible for the Diversity Visa 2026 program? A: Individuals from countries with historically low immigration to the US, who meet education or work experience requirements, are eligible. Cuban natives are not eligible in 2026.

2. Q: How can UK applicants check their DV-2026 selection status? A: UK applicants should use the Entrant Status Check with their DV-2026 confirmation number on the official State Department website.

