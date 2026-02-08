Green Day alters lyrics ahead of Super Bowl performance to target Trump: From slamming MAGA to Epstein Island references

Ahead of their Super Bowl performance, Green Day altered lyrics to two of their most famous songs to target US President Donald Trump.

The Grammy Award-winning band, comprising Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool, will perform at the Super Bowl's opening ceremony show on Sunday, February 8.

Green Day at Super Bowl Green Day has openly condemned Donald Trump in the past; however, this time is different. The band will be performing their biggest hits, such as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny will perform after Green Day. He will be the first native Spanish speaker to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. Trump also criticised the authorities for selecting the Latin music superstar, especially after he said "ICE out" during one of his Grammy acceptance speeches.

This year's Super Bowl show is expected to be one of the most divisive half-times to date.

Check out their lyrics changes here: On February 6, Green Day attended Spotify's The Fanduel Party in San Francisco, where they performed several of their most well-known songs. However, this time, the lyrics of two of their most popular hits were changed to share political messages.

While performing their iconic ‘American Idiot’, Billie Joe Armstrong aimed at Trump and sang – “I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda,” instead of the song's original lyrics: “I'm not a part of a redneck agenda.”

Before singing the hit, Billie dedicated it to Minnesotans as he said, "This goes out to Minneapolis."

The band also changed the lyrics to a second of their most iconic songs, Holiday, changing the interlude section from "The representative from California has the floor," to "The representative from Epstein Island has the floor."

This comes as the United States has seen uproar across the nation after ICE agents flooded numerous cities, including Minneapolis, as part of the agency's biggest crackdown to date.

Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show The Super Bowl halftime performance, one of the biggest attractions of the sporting event, will take place at the end of the second quarter, around 8:30 PM ET on February 8.

Indian viewers will be able to watch the high-stakes halftime from 6:00 AM onwards on 9 February due to the time difference.