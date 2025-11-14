Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 fall finale recap: Jo’s medical emergency and Richard’s shocking health reveal

Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 has aired its fall finale. In the episode, titled “When I Crash”, Jo (Camilla Luddington) faces a terrible medical emergency. During her routine checkup while pregnant, she finds out that she suffers from peripartum cardiomyopathy, a rare heart condition. Initially, doctors hoped medication or a heart pump could stabilize her and protect her babies.

However, the medication fails, and what should have been a routine procedure quickly goes wrong. With no OBGYNs available, Winston (Anthony Hill) performs his first-ever C-section. The outcome of the surgery is left unresolved, keeping fans waiting until the next episode on January 7, as per Deadline.

Richard Webber reveals cancer diagnosis Longtime Grey Sloan doctor Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) also drops some devastating news- he has cancer. After the bus crash tragedy, he has been at odds with Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson.) Richard defied her orders while distracted, revealing the emotional weight he has been carrying while waiting for biopsy results.

Also Read | Mysterious black ring above Disneyland leaves people confused

Teddy survives bus crash unharmed While Jo and Richard faced life-threatening conditions, Teddy (Kim Raver) narrowly escaped serious injury. The promo showed her trapped under a crashed bus, but she survived without a scratch after rescuing a trapped woman.

Relationship drama continues Owen Hunt’s (Kevin McKidd) fling with Nora ended after Teddy and Owen’s kids walked in on them. Teddy and Owen discussed their complicated relationship but decided reconciliation was premature.

Meanwhile, interns and residents added romantic tension to the hospital. Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) and new plastic surgeon Kavita (Anita Kalathara) share a kiss, while Simone (Alexis Floyd) and Wes (Trevor Jackson) grow closer. New interns Dani (Jade Pettyjohn) and Harrison (Anton Starkman) also gain attention, and Helm (Jaicy Elliot) makes her first appearance of the season.

What’s next for Grey’s Anatomy? The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Jo and Richard’s futures uncertain. Showrunner Meg Marinis confirmed Jo and Link’s babies will be delivered this season, but their health remains a question. The episode reinforces the series’ signature blend of medical emergencies, life-and-death drama, and personal relationships, leaving viewers eager for the winter return on January 7.

FAQs 1. What happened to Jo in the Grey’s Anatomy fall finale? Jo was diagnosed with peripartum cardiomyopathy, a serious heart condition, and faced a critical emergency during a C-section, leaving her and her babies’ fate uncertain.

2. Did Richard Webber get a diagnosis in the episode? Yes, Richard revealed he has cancer, surprising fans and adding to the tension at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.